Kendall Jenner and Bella Hadid Ring in New Year in Crop Tops

While many celebrities were ringing in the New Year by twerking or spending time with family, good pals Kendall Jenner and Bella Hadid celebrated by throwing on some crop tops and posing with a couple of classic cars.

In a post shared to Jenner’s Instagram page, the fashion model friends are rocking some revealing outerwear, with Jenner in a suit and white crop top, and Hadid in a black pant outfit with a cut-out top.

“New year, same us,” Jenner wrote in a caption on the post.’

Many of their fans chimed in by commenting things like, “Two queens in one photo. Dang this is too much to take in,” and, “Happy New Year’s to you and your family god bless you and be safe.”

Jenner has garnered her fair share of accolades as a globally-recognized star, but now she can add “world’s highest-paid model” to that list.

The 22-year-old Keeping Up With The Kardashians star landed at the number one spot on Forbes’ list of highest-paid models, raking in $22 million.

Jenner’s new placement knocks Gisele Bündchen down to number two, as she pocketed a reported $17.5 Million. The supermodel had been the number one spot holder since 2002.

Coming in at third place is Chrissy Teigen, who banked $13.5 million over the last 12 months.