Kendall Jenner Reveals ‘Austin Powers’ Inspired Halloween Costume

Kendall Jenner posted a photo of her Halloween costume on, showing off her Austin Powers deep cut knowledge.

Jenner was transformed in a huge blond wig and fuzzy pink slip dress. She wore elbow-high silk gloves, matching high heels and a thick layer of glamorous make-up. She was unmistakably a Fembot, from the first Austin Powers film.

Videos by PopCulture.com

should we shag now or shag later baby? pic.twitter.com/idFEWdY9sF — Kendall (@KendallJenner) October 28, 2018



“Should we shag now or shag later baby?” she wrote in the caption.

Jenner posed for the photos beside a friend, who was dressed as Austin Powers himself. Later, the two were joined by Justine Skye, who dressed as Foxxy Cleopatra from the franchise’s third movie.

Jenner and her friends were out in Las Vegas, Nevada, according to a report by PEOPLE. Jenner documented the long process of getting into costume on both Twitter and Instagram. She sprinkled Austin Powers quotes into the posts, slowly cluing fans into what she was dressing up as.

The group ended up at the Casamigos Halloween bash at Catch Las Vegas. Jenner posted videos throughout the night, one of which featured a shout-out to Kanye West. She danced and lip-synced to West’s recent hit “I Love It” on the dance floor. Later in the night, Jenner even tried her hand at DJing. She reportedly got behind the turn tables around 1 a.m., where a friend helped her spin some records.

Halloween was a nice time to cut loose for Jenner, considering some of the trouble she has been in lately. The model has gotten backlash on her photo shoots and career lately, including one just this month in Vogue. Jenner’s hair was teased out into a massive ’80s style, which many thought looked like an afro. They accused Jenner and the producers of the photo shoot of cultural appropriation.

“Black women are shamed for their natural hair,” one person wrote on social media. “She copies and is praised.”

Naturally, many people came to Jenner’s defense, and before long, Vogue issued an official statement as well, explaining the idea behind the shoot, which had nothing to do with afros.

“The image is meant to be an update of the romantic Edwardian/Gibson Girl hair which suits the period feel of the Brock Collection, and also the big hair of the ’60s and the early ’70s, that puffed-out, teased-out look of those eras,” the publication a statement to E! News. “We apologize if it came across differently than intended, and we certainly did not mean to offend anyone by it.”

Jenner herself stayed silent on the controversy.