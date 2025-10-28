Kelsey Grammer Welcomes 8th Child at Age 70

Kelsey Grammer is now a dad of eight!

The Frasier star, 70, announced that he and wife Kayte Walsh had welcomed their fourth child together, his eighth overall, on Monday’s episode of the Pod Meets World podcast.

While speaking about his memoir Karen: A Brother Remembers, Grammer told podcast hosts Danielle Fishel, Will Friedle and Rider Strong that Walsh, 46, had just given birth to their son Christopher.

“It was like three days ago,” he said. “Christopher, that’s just joined the family.”

Kelsey Grammer, Kayte Walsh at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party at Sunset Tower on February 24, 2013 in West Hollywood, California (shutterstock)

Grammer and Walsh also share three older kids: daughter Faith, 12, and sons Gabriel, 10, and James, 8. The Cheers alum is also dad to daughter Spencer, 41, with ex-wife Doreen Alderman, as well as daughter Greer, 33, with ex Barrie Buckner; and daughter Mason, 23, and son Jude, 20, with ex-wife Camille Grammer.

Grammer and Walsh were revealed to be expecting their fourth child together in June, when the latter showed off her baby bump during a park outing with her husband.

Grammer has spoken out about the joys of fatherhood in the past, telling Variety in 2024, “My children—my young children, older children—the happiest I ever am is if they’re all in the same room together. My work has allowed me to be able to do that. I’ve been given this great experience. It’s been painful and challenging and hard and tragic—all those things. But boy, it’s a great life. And I want to pass that on to them.”

Kelsey Grammer & Kayte Walsh at the Los Angeles premiere of “Like Father” at the Arclight Theatre. (Shutterstock)

In May, Grammer told PEOPLE that since becoming a father to his three younger children with Walsh, he feels like he’s been “playing catch-up” with the older ones.

“I have neglected a couple of the kids in my life, especially the first two,” Grammer admitted at the time. “I’m trying to make up for a little of it now. I’m still their dad, so you can always have [a] chance to show up.”

“I probably should have been a little more clear and maybe less tolerant with the older ones,” he continued. “I’m pretty tolerant with the young ones, but I’m clear about how there’s certain expectations and certain ways to navigate through a social situation: keep it close to the vest and play it straight, and you’re going to be well-served in your life. I’m a little more specific with them about doing their studies and being prepared. [I tell them], ‘What’s your job in life? Showing up.’”