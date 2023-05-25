Kelly Rowland Shows a Side She's 'Never Shown Before' in New Netflix Movie 'Mea Culpa' (Exclusive)

Kelly Rowland was "very nervous" to step into her role in Tyler Perry's upcoming Netflix movie Mea Culpa. The actress and singer, who stars in and produces the film, opened up to PopCulture.com about showing a new side of herself while working with Perry, as well as the "silky" and "soulful" new music she's working on in the studio.

Mea Culpa, which has yet to release a premiere date, follows a criminal defense attorney who, in the hopes of becoming partner, takes on the case of an artist who may or may not have murdered his girlfriend. "It's a role that I was very nervous about stepping into," Rowland told PopCulture, praising Perry for making the film "a creative safe space" for her to be in. "It's a side of me that I've never shown before," she shared.

The Merry Liddle Christmas star "learned a lot" while working with Perry, whom she called a "dream" to collaborate with. "Yes, he is an icon, but just both feet on the ground in such a humble way, in a gracious way, and very much so seeing things before it happens," she explained. "He's kind of a magical person. He's literally so magical and I just love him. He is so brilliant, so brilliant in every way."

Acting, like singing, allows Rowland to embrace that "creative dynamic" that fuels her, but her dream role of Donna Summer would combine the two. "I thought that [the documentary Love to Love You, Donna Summer] was done so beautifully, but I also still felt like there's even more to her story and that is the dream role, for sure. ... We're going to put it out there."

The Destiny's Child star is also in the studio recording new music now, but she's not sharing a release timeline yet, joking that "when I say a date or anything or put a time something, it gets me into so much trouble." The vibe of the new music is "silky" and "soulful," which really excites the Grammy winner. "The writers and producers I'm in with – which I'm not saying as well – are beyond talented and I'm so glad that we get to share creative space like this," she teased.

With this much on her plate, Kelly Rowland makes sure she takes special care to incorporate play into time with her two sons, Titan, 8, and Noah, 2, whom she shares with her husband Tim Weatherspoon. That idea of play is why she teamed up with The FamilyGuard Brand, a new line of disinfectants from SC Johnson, to declare May 26 National YES, PLAY! Day, a day dedicated to celebrating playtime and encouraging families to play together. FamilyGuard Brand will also be giving away $50,000 to be divided by 100 families to ensure kids have a dedicated play space in their home to call their own.

"It's such a cool initiative because I think that in a time like now, everybody's like, 'We're counting our money and making sure that everything is good.' But to be able to have a brand that cares about that and puts their money where their mouth is really impressive, really impressive," Rowland said. "I love this initiative and [I'm] happy to be a part of it. For more information, visit FamilyGuardUSA.com.