Kelly Rowland Welcomed Baby Boy Last Week: 'We Are Truly Grateful'

✖

Kelly Rowland shared some exciting news on Saturday. On Instagram, the singer told her fans that she gave birth to her second child, a boy named Noah, on Jan. 21. In her caption, she even noted that her child's birth came on an incredibly special day.

Rowland posted a photo of her six-year-old son Titan posing with his younger brother on Instagram on Saturday morning. The sweet photo showcases Rowland's elder son as he gazes down adoringly at the newest member of the family. The mom-of-two wrote in her caption that baby Noah's arrival came on a very particular day in history. She wrote, "On the 21st day, of the 21st year, of the 21st Century, Noah Jon Weatherspoon Greeted us! We are truly grateful." She also included a slew of red heart emojis in her message. Rowland ended her caption by noting that she welcomed her son at 8:13 pm and that he weighed in at 7 pounds and 8 ounces. This is the second child for Rowland and her husband, Tim Weatherspoon.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kelly Rowland (@kellyrowland)

Rowland initially announced her pregnancy in October by appearing on the cover of Women's Health while putting her baby bump on display. She told the publication that she and her husband had been discussing having another child before the COVID-19 pandemic hit. The former Destiny's Child member said, "We had been talking about [having a second child] loosely, and then COVID happened, and we were just like, 'Let’s see what happens.'" Even though she struggled with whether to share her pregnancy news publicly, she ultimately decided that she wanted "to remind people that life is important."

Elsewhere in her interview with the publication, Rowland expressed her concerns over how her fans would take the news. "I was thinking, 'Oh my god, my fans are gonna be so disappointed... They wanted an album first, but they got a baby... I have to figure this out so they get both,'" she said, and called her fifth album "very organic, coming from me." She also shared how emotionally taxing it is to be bringing a Black child into the world amidst the current social and political climate in the country. Rowland said, "I’d just put Titan to bed. I got into the shower, and I had this real hard, ugly, deep cry. Because I promised to protect my kid. That was the main thing I was thinking about: protecting this little innocence."