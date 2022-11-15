Kelly Rowland Faces Fear of Claustrophobia in 'Oh Hell No... With Marlon Wayans' Exclusive Clip

Kelly Rowland is facing her fears by taking a ride on an abandoned mine. PopCulture.com obtained an exclusive clip of the Meta series Oh Hell No... with Marlon Wayans which features the Destiny's Child star. The clip shows Rowland on a virtual mine ride to face her fear of claustrophobia. She is on edge as she's not sure what to expect since it's dark and empty.

"I'm sending Kelly Rowland screaming down a virtual abandoned mine to get over her fear of claustrophobia," Wayans said in the official synopsis. "Buried alive takes new meaning, as she'll be fighting for survival! Join Kelly in the 'six feet under' challenge now by using your Meta Quest headset."

Rowland has been staying busy with multiple projects. The 41-year-old is in the Netflix film The Curse of Bridge Hallow with Wayans. She will also star in the Paramount+ film Fantasy Football which will premiere on Black Friday (Nov. 25).

Earlier this year, Rowland talked about reconnecting with her father after being estranged from him for 30 years. "My understanding of where my dad was, as a kid, was that he was not really ready as a father," Rowland said on Today with Hidan & Jenna, per the Huffington Post. "I was angry at him, I was disappointed in him, I had all of those feelings of abandonment. I think as a kid you just feel like if they're not there they don't want to be here," she said. "That feeling sucked."

"People used to tell me, 'I saw your daughter,' and I used to sit there and say, 'Well, I didn't.' And it used to hurt," Rowland's father said during the interview. "So when Kelly started performing in certain places, I followed her. And when I did go to a couple of places and everything, I didn't get a chance to see her because security wouldn't let me see her. It was very, very ― it was sad, really."

Rowland has won three Grammy Awards as a member of Destiny's Child (which also included Beyoncé and Michelle Williams) and two Grammys as a solo artist. The Oh Hell No episode with Rowland will premiere on Wednesday at 12 p.m. ET on Wayans' Facebook page, his Instagram page and Facebook Messengers Watch Together.