Michelle Williams Talks 'Extra Special' Relationship With Beyoncé and Kelly Rowland (Exclusive)

Michelle Williams is known for being a member of the girl group Destiny's Child. She joined the group in 2000 and enjoyed a lot of success with Beyoncé and Kelly Rowland until they went their separate ways in 2006. In an exclusive interview with PopCulture.com, Williams talked about her current relationship with Beyoncé and Rowland.

"Nothing has changed," Williams exclusively told PopCulture. "Nothing has changed. What you all have seen between us on stage, it's even better off stage. And so I'm thankful for all of my relationships. And of course, those two are extra special to me."

(Photo: Ezra Shaw / Getty Images)

When Williams joined Destiny's Child, she replaced original members LeToya Luckett and LaTavia Roberson. Farrah Franklin also joined the group at the time but left six months later due to management issues. In 2001, the group released the album Survivor which sold 10 million copies worldwide. Three years later, Destiny's Child released Destiny Fulfilled, which sold seven million worldwide. With Williams part of the group, Destiny's Child produced six top-10 songs, five top-five songs, and two No. 1 songs. They also won a Grammy Award in 2002 for the song "Survivor."

When Williams, Beyoncé and Rowland went their separate ways, they focused on their solo careers. Beyoncé, who recently released a new album, won 28 Grammy Awards and all seven of her solo albums reached No. 1 on the charts. Rowland released four albums from 2002 to 2013 and won a Grammy Award for the song "When Love Takes Over." Williams released four albums from 2002 to 2014 and her song, "The Greatest" reached No. 1 on the US Dance charts. Also, Williams released a new song dedicated to candy corn.

"I don't want to hide my love and affinity to candy corn," Williams said. "I just don't. And there was some mild slander and roasting of my love for candy corn. I don't care. When you love something so much and you stand for what you love, you don't care of the smoke that comes with it. So what happened last year? I sang 'It's candy corn season,' in the tune of another song. I sang the chorus in the tune of another song. And then Brach's this year came up with an idea like, 'Yo Michelle, that actually was kind of great.' It went everywhere. Can you just write an official song? I promise you, hung up the phone. In five minutes, the song was done and written."