Kelly Ripa Teases Joe Exotic Costume for 'Live With Kelly and Ryan' Halloween Episode

Kelly Ripa's Halloween costume is absolutely purrrfect. The talkshow host is channeling her inner Joe Exotic from Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem & Madness for Live with Kelly and Ryan's Halloween celebration this year. She and co-host Ryan Seacrest dressed up in an array of costumes for the spooky celebration titled Live's Best Halloween Show Ever: Almost As Scary As Real Life, and while Ripa dressed up as Exotic, Seacrest then dressed up as a big cat.

According to PEOPLE, Ripa and Seacrest will put a "wacky spin on the craziness of 2020" via the press release. "This year's extravaganza includes a purrrrrr-fect twist on the most talked-about TV show of the year, a tongue-in-cheek take on how pandemic protocols could dramatically change many favorite reality shows, a hilarious look at the online trends that had the whole country obsessed during lockdown, a virtual singalong that only Live could produce and much, much more," the release teased.

This year's show, although there will be no in-studio audience, there will still be an annual Halloween costume contest and winners will be awarded prizes totalling $10,000. Guests for that day will include Kristin Chenoweth, Jeff Probst, Dr. Pimple Popper's Dr. Sandra Lee and Dr. Terry Dubrow and Dr. Paul Nassif from Botched.

Last year, Ripa and Seacrest, along with the help of Ripa's husband Mark Consuelos, dressed up as the Addams Family. Ripa dressed up as both Morticia and Wednesday Addams, while Seacrest made the perfect Pugsley, where Consuelos stepped in as Addams Family patriarch Gomez, complete with a pencil-thin mustache. But that wasn't the only look they celebrated with. They also dressed up as Baby Shark, Old Town Road's Lil Nas X and Billy Ray Cyrus, characters from Toy Story and Ken and Barbie.

It goes without saying, these two love dressing up for Halloween. Fans are having to find fun ways to celebrate the spooky holiday this year since it's looking a lot different than in years past with the coronavirus still very much in play in the United States. Families across the board are looking for safe ways to still celebrate with their loved ones as costumes are still a big focal point this year, but that are COVID-19-friendly.

Ripa and Seacrest only recently started broadcasting live from studio after being forced to go live from their respective homes due to the pandemic. While there's still no live audience, the two seem happy to be back on set and so do the fans.