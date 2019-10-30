Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest Recreate ‘Addams Family’ for Halloween With Mark Consuelos on ‘Live!’

They’re creepy and they’re kooky — and Live With Kelly and Ryan! Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest perfectly recreated the Addams Family in a preview of their spooky Halloween show with the help of Ripa’s husband Mark Consuelos in a photo that even had the 1991 movie’s director chiming in! In the photo shared Tuesday, Ripa glooms it up as both Morticia and Wednesday Addams, while Seacrest makes the perfect Pugsley and Consuelos steps in as a Addams Family patriarch Gomez, complete with pencil-thin mustache.

“This Is Us,” Ripa captioned the photo adding the hashtags, “live Halloween” and “Addams Family.”

The recreation of the iconic photo had Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Lisa Rinna exclaiming, “OMG!!!!!!!” and Bravo boss chiming in, “Amazing,” but there was an even more exciting addition to the comments in the form of The Addams Family director Barry Sonnenfeld.

“I’m an expert and I LOVE this photo,” he commented, as Ripa responded, “[Barry] you were missed! Could have used your magic lighting.”

Thursday’s episode of the daytime talk show is being called Live’s Best Halloween Show Ever: Viral Edition, and will feature some serious stars as guests on the big day as the hosts relive their best Halloween costumes ever.

Ripa and Seacrest will be joined by Jimmy Fallon, Josh Groban, Liza Koshy and Kal Penn, all of whom will be costumed as they are interviewed, as Property Brothers‘ Drew and Jonathan Scott are expected to offer a “spooky” take on this year’s reality TV lineup.

Viewers at home can get in on the Halloween spooktacular as well, with Live‘s Halloween Boxtume Contest, in which viewers are challenged to make a costume out of boxes and send a photo in for consideration. The best “boxtume” will win a $5,000 Amazon gift card, along with a year’s subscription to Amazon Prime.

Live With Kelly and Ryan airs on weekdays at 9 a.m. ET on ABC.

Photo credit: Gary Gershoff/Getty Images