Kelly Ripa Shares Uncanny Resemblance to Mom in Lookalike Photos

✖

Kelly Ripa shared a side-by-side photo of her and her mom and the two look identical. In the photo, they look like sisters but Ripa pointed out that the photo of her mom was from the 80s and the photo of her was in 2005. Her mom, Esther Ripa, was 39 at the time and Ripa was 35.

Fans couldn't help but share their thoughts on the uncanny photo. One person wrote, "Wow! Two beauties," while someone else said, "Omg ..... twins!" Another follower commented, "Mirror images!" Several more seemed absolutely stunned that the two looked so similar.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kelly Ripa (@kellyripa)

Ripa loves to share photos of her husband Mark Consuelos and their three children, Lola, Michael and Joaquin, but rarely shares images of her mom. However, every now and again she'll share a sweet memory of Esther and her fans love it. Last June, to honor her mom's birthday, she posted a vintage-looking photo and captioned the picture saying she'd prefer to acknowledge her "wisdom" rather than her age in a hilarious but sweet post.

"Happy Birthday Mom! Even though you are no longer acknowledging your age, I'd like to acknowledge your wisdom," she wrote. "You are very very very very very very very very very very very very very very very very very wise. [Red heart emojo] i love you and this photo of you with gram and pop pop."

At the beginning of the pandemic, Ripa shared an emotional photo of her parents and her in-laws together just one day after she got super emotional on an episode of Live with Kelly and Ryan. The morning show host teared up over the fact that she had not spoken to two of her three kids during self-quarantine, and decided to show how much she also missed her mom and dad, along with Cosuelos' parents as well. "Cannot wait to hug these four," she captioned the picture. After specifying who was in the photo, "(Mother in law. Mom. Dad. Father in law)," she wrote that she "will hug in any order of first come first serve."

Now that she and her family are back together, that wasn't always the case the second part of 2020. Her husband was filming his show Riverdale in Canada and wasn't able to return home until December. Usually, the two are able to visit one another, but due to COVID-19 protocols, they had to FaceTime for six months straight instead.