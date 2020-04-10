Kelly Ripa Posts Emotional Photo of Parents, In-Laws Amid Tearful ‘Live’ Breakdown Due to Coronavirus Quarantine

Talk show mainstay Kelly Ripa has once again spoken up about the toll that social distancing has taken on her. The LIVE with Kelly and Ryan host posted a photo of her parents and in-laws to her Instagram on Wednesday, which comes just one day after she had an emotional moment on her morning show. Wednesday morning, Ripa teared up over the fact that she hasn’t spoken to two of her three kids during her self-quarantine.

“Cannot wait to hug these four,” Ripa wrote in the caption. After specifying who was in the photo, “(Mother in law. Mom. Dad. Father in law),” she wrote that she “will hug in any order or first come first serve.” She also added a string of heart emojis while dating the photo “circa 2005.” In what’s been an emotional time for many, her followers could relate.

“We are all feeling this,” wrote one commenter. “My mom and dad made me a birthday cake and dropped it at my doorstep. It’s heartbreaking.”

“Oh how I know what you mean, wrote another. “My mom is in [assisted] living. Visits through the window only.”

“When you almost cried today talking about this broke my heart,” added a third. “Made me tear up a [little]. I want to hug my mom.”

On Wednesday’s episode of LIVE, Ripa confessed that she’s “not speaking to two of my three kids.”

“I’m not talking to two of them,” Ripa continued. “Just because we’re all in the same boat together. I haven’t gotten to hug my parents. I want to hug my parents. I miss hugging my parents.” Ripa also said that her own kids won’t even hug her. “I’m like, ‘Guys, we’ve all been on lockdown together. We’re fine, you can give me a hug!’”

On a lighter note, back in March, Ripa’s daughter, Lola, told PEOPLE that being in quarantine with her mother and father Mark Consuelos was “not as bad as I thought.”

“I think we’re all just very lucky to be together at home, all of us,” she continued. “A lot more family time, which is great.”

Currently, roughly 1.5 billion people around the globe are engaged in some kind of self-isolation. In the U.S. it’s being strongly recommended that everyone stay at home as often as possible to help slow the spread of coronavirus at least through April, though that could change.