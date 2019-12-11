Kelly Ripa Reveals She Had Her Earlobes Surgically Corrected

Kelly Ripa has revealed that she has gone under the knife, but for a truly unusual reason. In the latest Fashion Finder segment shared to the Live with Kelly and Ryan Instagram page on Sunday, the daytime talk show host revealed that she had to have plastic surgery to fix her earlobes after they were left damaged from years of wearing heavy earrings.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by LIVE with Kelly and Ryan (@livekellyandryan) on Dec 6, 2019 at 12:20pm PST

“I had gauges, like hanging gauges,” Ripa, wearing a bright floral-print Erdem dress and diamond stud earrings, said in the video.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“See these holes up here,” she continued as she pointed to her diamond studs. “These were my earholes that tore all the way through. So, I had to go to a plastic surgeon.”

Ripa went on to explain the exact procedure that she underwent, as well as how her ears have recovered. The morning talk show host and mom-of-three currently boasts four piercings on her left ear and three on her right ear.

“There’s a piece of my earlobe that’s not there because he had to sew it together,” she said. “This one really recovered very nicely. This one is perfect. [The right one] was just way worse. The damage was worse.”

Although some of the blame lies in the heavy earrings she has worn over the years, Ripa also explained that the damage was partially due to herself piercing her own ears, confirming such after a voice off-camera chimed into the conversation with, “a needle and an apple.”

“Mine are crooked because half of these are self-pierced,” she said.

While that seems to be the extent of Ripa’s plastic surgery, she has faced accusations from trolls in the past that she has undergone more than just that procedure. After sharing a throwback photo of herself and husband Mark Consuelos in August of 2018, Ripa hit back at a follower who suggested that she had a “nose job and veneers.”

“I’m gonna tell you right now. No nose job, and no veneers,” Ripa set the record straight. “I wouldn’t be sleeping in a retainer every night if I had. You guys know how to make a girl feel special.”

More recently, she joked that she would have to go under the knife to achieve her husband’s fit physique, joking on a September episode of Live with Kelly and Ryan that “I would need a plastic surgeon.”