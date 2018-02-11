Kelly Ripa Flaunts Bikini Body in Bahamas

When Kelly Ripa is not hosting Live! With Kelly and Ryan, she is working out. The morning show host showed off the results of her healthy lifestyle while in the Bahamas last week.

The Daily Mail published photos of the 47-year-old Ripa looking ripped on the Bahamas beach. Ripa and co-host Ryan Seacrest filmed a full week of shows at Atlantis Paradise Island last week.

While Ripa did not share the bikini photos herself on Instagram, she did chronicle her escape from chilly New York. She even posted a photo with her dad, Joseph Ripa, on a boat. She also shared a gallery of photos showing herself joining friends for yoga.

In a 2012 Good Housekeeping interview, Ripa says her workouts are part of her daily routine. It helps that her show is usually over by 11 a.m. each day.

“I work out every day. It’s part of my life,” Ripa told Good Housekeeping. “That’s one of the benefits of having kids in school full-time. I’m usually done with work around 11 A.M., so I have time before I pick the kids up from school. I do it more for my insides than my outside, but the outside gets a nice benefit, too. I feel like my mind is a little quieter when I exercise. And I don’t have the best family history heart-wise, so I really try to keep my heart strong.”

Ripa works out with Anna Kaiser. In 2012, they were working out together three days a week.

“We do what I would call cardio ballet and power yoga. I take spinning classes at SoulCycle, which I love, and I run,” she told Good Housekeeping in 2012. “I get bored, so I like to mix it up a little bit. I try to make my heart beat out of my chest, hard-core, once a day for at least a half hour. I think that’s very important.”

Ripa and her husband, Riverdale actor Mark Consuelos, have three kids – Michael, 20; Lola, 16; and Joaquin, 14. The couple met when they co-starred on All My Children and have been married for 22 years.

Ripa joined Regis Philbin’s Live! in 2000 to replace Kathie Lee Gifford. Seacrest joined the show last year, after Good Morning America co-anchor Michael Strahan co-hosted from 2012 to 2016.

