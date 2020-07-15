Kelly Preston and John Travolta 'Were True Partners,' Preston Was Family's 'Rock'

✖

Kelly Preston died on Sunday, after a fight against breast cancer, with a source now praising the late actress by saying that she and husband John Travolta "were true partners." The source, who spoke with Us Weekly, also heralded Preston as the "rock, the heart and soul who kept the family united." The source went on to say that Travolta is, understandably, "devastated" over the loss of his wife.

Travolta revealed Preston's death on Monday, writing in an Instagram post, "It is with a very heavy heart that I inform you that my beautiful wife Kelly has lost her two-year battle with breast cancer. She fought a courageous fight with the love and support of so many." He went on to say that he and his My family "will forever be grateful to her doctors and nurses at MD Anderson Cancer Center, all the medical centers that have helped, as well as her many friends and loved ones who have been by her side." Travolta also praised Preston's "love and life," saying that they "will always be remembered." The actor then explained that he is planning to take "some time to be there for my children who have lost their mother, so forgive me in advance if you don't hear from us for a while."He concluded his statement by by thanking all of his fans for their "outpouring of love" that will will be surely needed "in the weeks and months ahead as we heal."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by John Travolta (@johntravolta) on Jul 12, 2020 at 10:20pm PDT

Following Preston's death, many of Preston's celebrity friends and acquaintances have come out to express their sorrow. "Deeply heartbroken for the whole Travolta family over the passing of the wonderful, kind, and extremely talented Kelly Preston," Reese Witherspoon tweeted. "I’m sending love and prayers to her husband, her children and everyone who loved her. May She Rest In Peace." Jerry O'Connell — one of Preston's Jerry Maguire co-stars — memorialized her by writing, "IN LOVE with Kelly Preston when first saw her in Twins. Starstruck upon meeting her at first Jerry Maguire rehearsal. BLOWN AWAY by her kindness... To all of us. Rest In Peace."

Finally, Nicholas Sparks — who wrote the book The Last Song, which Preston starred in the film adaptation of — added, "My deepest condolences to the family of Kelly Preston, and all who knew and loved her. She was an absolutely lovely human being and it’s an honor to have had her be a part of The Last Song. She will be greatly missed."