Kelly Preston: Photos Through the Years

Actress Kelly Preston died late Sunday, following a two-year battle with breast cancer. Preston's husband, actor John Travolta, shared the tragic news on his Instagram page early Monday. Preston, who never publicized her fight with cancer, was 57. Her long list of credits dates back to the early 1980s and includes the movies Twins, Jerry Maguire, From Dusk till Dawn, For the Love of the Game and Old Dogs. Preston and Travolta were inseparable in Hollywood after their 1991 marriage and often made films together.

In his long Instagram statement, Travolta wrote that Preston "fought a courageous fight with the love and support of so many." He thanked the doctors and nurses at M.D. Anderson Cancer Center and other medical centers where she was treated. "Kelly’s love and life will always be remembered," Travolta wrote. "I will be taking some time to be there for my children who have lost their mother, so forgive me in advance if you don’t hear from us for a while." At the end of his statement, Travolta added, "Please know that I will feel your outpouring of love in the weeks and months ahead as we heal."

Preston is survived by Travolta and two children, daughter Ella Bleu, 20, and son Benjamin, 10. The couple was also parents to son Jett, who died at age 17 after suffering a seizure while the family was vacationing in the Bahamas. Travolta and Preston said Jett was autistic and suffered seizures throughout his life. Preston was previously married to actor Kevin Gage from 1985 to 1987.