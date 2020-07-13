Kelly Preston Fans Flock to John Travolta's Mother's Day Post Dedicated to Her Following Her Death at 57

As fans mourn the loss of Kelly Preston, they are taking to her husband John Travolta's Mother's Day post in her honor to pay tribute. Shared on May 10, the post, which included an image of Preston and their two children, Travolta captioned the post by writing, "today, and every day, we celebrate you [Kelly Preston] or being the best mother to our kids!”" View this post on Instagram A post shared by John Travolta (@johntravolta) on May 10, 2020 at 11:49am PDT The post came just two years before Preston died following a two-year-battle with cancer. Preston had been "undergoing medical treatment for some time," according to a representative for the family. On Sunday, at the age of 57, she lost her battle, with Travolta stating that he would be "forever be grateful to her doctors and nurses" who cared for her at MD Anderson Cancer Center. Having starred in a number of popular titles, including Twins, Jerry Maguire, What a Girl Wants, and For Love of the Game, Preston's death sent shockwaves through social media, with many people having been unaware that she was battling cancer as the family had chosen not to disclose her diagnosis. As fans learned of her passing, many revisited Travolta's Mother's Day post, filling the comments section with new message sharing their love and support for Travolta and his family. Keep scrolling to see what fans are saying.

Although Travota's post featured multiple comments from weeks ago when it was first shared, in the hours following confirmation of Preston's death, more and more new comments began to appear. In one such message, a sentiment that was shared by many, a follower wrote that they were "so sorry for your loss," another adding "RIP Kelly." Sending their "deepest condolences," a third person said that their "heart is breaking for you and your family."

"She was beautiful women I'm really sorry for your loss but you have part of her rest of your life best gift that she could even give you to take care those beautiful 2 children, love you like many others and I'm sure you feeling all the love from all around the world and you earned it," commented one person. "Such a beautiful lady inside and out! may your family & yourself find comfort and peace in your hearts during this difficult time," added somebody else. "Shine as as a beautiful star in the Universe Kelly, you certainly graduated with honors from this life." "She has become a beautiful star in the sky that will shine forever in the lives of everyone who loves her," wrote a third. "RIP Kelly."

Reflecting on the loss, one fan wrote that it was "heartbreaking," adding that Preston was "so beautiful, so full of life, so much more to give and live." That same commenter said that they were "so very, very sorry" and that "life's circumstances are painful and never fair, live joy while we can." Several others called Preston a "great mother," as evidenced in the many photos of her with her two children. Many said that Travolta has "a beautiful family" and sent their "deepest condolences" during their time of mourning. Others simply express, "may she rest in peace."

"As she left this world she was received by open arms of her son jet. as he handed her out on her new wings," commented one person, referring to Preston and Travolta's 16-year-old son who died in January of 2019. "She will be looking upon you and your family with a smile as she rests and happiness together Rip." "My deepest condolences to you and your family John.. She's with Jett now, and they are forever watching over you and your beautiful family," added somebody else wrote, another person commenting, "So sorry for your loss. Your wife Kelly was beautiful. She's watching over you and kids hugs." "Such a beautiful family photo. Sorry to hear the passing of your beautiful wife. May her soul RIP," added another of Travolta's followers.

"Brought tears to my eyes!" one person reacted to the news. "Sending you love and support. What an amazing woman, mother, wife and actress, she will always be remembered and celebrated." While many others reacted to the post with various emojis, including crying and broken hearts emojis, somebody else said that Preston's death was "heartbreaking" and that they "can't imagine how the kids can take this." Others said that Preston would be "forever missed," calling her a "great mother" and a "beautiful soul."

Travolta had been the first to confirm the passing of his wife. In an emotional Instagram post, he announced with "a very heavy heart" that his "beautiful wife Kelly has lost her two-year battle with breast cancer." Travolta said that Preston had "fought a courageous fight with the love and support of so many," adding that the family will "forever be grateful to her doctors and nurses at MD Anderson Cancer Center, all the medical centers that have helped, as well as her many friends and loved ones who have been by her side." Travolta went on to write that Preston's "love and life will always be remembered." He added that in the wake of his wife's passing, he would be "taking some time to be there for my children." Travolta added that "will feel your outpouring of love in the weeks and months ahead as we heal."