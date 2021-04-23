Kelly Osbourne Surprises With New Hair Days After Emotional Relapse Reveal

✖

Kelly Osbourne is taking stock and moving forward. The Osbournes alum recently took to Instagram that she had relapsed after four years of sobriety, claiming that she was "back on the road to recovery" in her battle against substance abuse. Part of Osbourne's journey back to sobriety appears to be a new hairstyle, as the reality star posted a photo on her grid of some glam new purple extensions with the caption "New hair!! New outlook!!"

Osbourne shared on her Instagram story on Monday that she had relapsed. "This is a little hard for me to talk about, but I've always promised you that I will always be honest with you about where I'm at and what's going on in my road to recovery," she admitted. "I relapsed. Not proud of it. But I am back on track, and I will be doing a podcast this week where I tell everybody about what's going on and what happened."

Osbourne revealed that she was "sober today and I'm gonna be sober tomorrow, but it truly is just one day at a time." Ultimately, she wanted to be honest with her fans and followers. "I just wanted to tell you guys the truth, 'cause I never, ever want to lie to you," Osbourne concluded. "Thank you so much for your support and your love, and you'll be hearing from me soon."

Osbourne announced that she was one year sober in August 2018 after years of addiction, and she shared words of encouragement on her Instagram the following year for her second-year sober anniversary. "I woke up this morning feeling overwhelmed with gratitude," she wrote. "I can’t even put into words how much my life has changed over the last 2 years. To the friends and family that have supported me on this Journey thank you I love you all so much. If you are new to sobriety stick to it life really does get good."

Osbourne claimed on New Year's Eve 2019 that she was reprioritizing her life to focus on her own needs and on her sobriety. "I have come to the realization that I constantly put the needs of others before my own," she wrote on Instagram. "I allow myself to be put in situations that make me feel uncomfortable for fear of upsetting someone else. Not forgetting the amount of times I co-sign the bullshit of others. With almost 2 1/2 years of sobriety under my belt I still struggle with confrontation (which was NEVER a problem when I was using) Well this all STOPS today. 2020 is going to be the year of me!!! It’s time to put myself first, stop taking on other peoples shit and be the badass sober women I was born to be."