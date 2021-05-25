Kelly Osbourne Speaks out Following Plastic Surgery Rumors

✖

Kelly Osbourne slammed speculation that she underwent plastic surgery as "stupid" after her latest selfie had her followers on social media commenting how different she looks. The 36-year-old daughter of Sharon and Ozzy Osbourne took to Instagram with a video Monday, stating clearly that she had not had plastic surgery.

"I just want to bring up a topic that you guys are all talking about, because I’m always really honest and really upfront about what I’ve done to my body, and who I am, and I have not had plastic surgery," she told her followers. While Osbourne did lose about 85 pounds recently, the Fashion Police alum insisted she had "never done anything" to her face other than "a couple of injections" in her lips, jaw and forehead. "I do not lie, but thank you for the compliment," she added with a smile.

Osbourne captioned the video, "Let’s squash these stupid rumors!!! Can’t you just be happy for me?" and garnered a ton of support from her famous friends and followers. "U look incredible. F— em," Vanessa Hudgens wrote, as Dancing With the Stars pro Cheryl Burke added, "You look GORGEOUS!"

The Osbournes alum has been candid about her weight journey over the years as well as her sobriety, announcing last month that she had relapsed after almost four years of sobriety. "I don’t know why my nervous breakdown happened at the end of the lockdown. I made it all the way through, everything was great and my life was perfect," she told Extra. "I’m that girl that when everything is going great, I need to f— it up a little and make everything a little bit worse in my life."

Osbourne continued she "thought that [she] had enough time under [her] belt" and could drink "like a normal person," but quickly found out that she couldn't. "I don’t know why I even tried it. It’s not for me, and it took me a matter of days and I was like ‘Done, not doing this,'" she admitted. Addiction is something Osbourne will "battle for the rest of [her] life," she shared, and it's by being accountable and "owning" her journey that she can stay healthy. "That’s why I came clean. I could have sat here and nobody would know," she explained. Breaking the news to her followers on Instagram at the time, she simply wrote, "I relapsed. Not proud of it. But I am back on track."