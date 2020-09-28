Kelly Osbourne Shows off Incredible 85-Pound Weight Loss in Photographs From Casual Lunch Date

✖

Kelly Osbourne showed off her weight loss in photos from a recent lunch date with a friend in West Hollywood. Last month, the 35-year-old Osbourne revealed she recently had gastric sleeve surgery, which helped her lose weight. The former Fashion Police co-host also shared a new photo on her Instagram page with an adorable new dog she just adopted.

On Friday, photographers spotted Osbourne having lunch with a friend at Gracias Madre in West Hollywood, reports the Daily Mail, which published the photos. She was seen wearing a black face mask as she left with her friend. One photo shows the two laughing, with her friend holding her face mask. On the same day the photos were taken, Osbourne revealed on Instagram that she just adopted a new puppy. "Every day I wake up and try to find the positive side to the mess we are all living in," Osbourne wrote in the caption. "Today I am so grateful to #RONA because without her I would never have adopted Oat! She is the light in my life!!!"

Just last month, Osbourne told Hollywood Raw hosts Dax Holt and Adam Glyn that she secretly had gastric sleeve surgery two years ago. "I had surgery; I don't give a f— what anyone has to say," Osbourne said, adding that she is "proud" of her surgery. It changed "the shape of your stomach," Osbourne explained. "I got that almost two years ago. I will never ever, ever lie about it ever. It is the best thing I have ever done."

Osborne cautioned that the surgery was not responsible for her weight loss alone. It was part of a major lifestyle change and she attended a year of therapy before having the procedure. "If you don't work out and you don’t eat right, you gain weight," Osbourne said. "All it does is move you in the right direction. So, anyone who's thinking of doing something like this, really think about that."

Osbourne, the daughter of Ozzy Osbourne and The Talk co-host Sharon Osbourne, only spoke out about the procedure after her Instagram followers began noticing her weight loss recently. She said the weight loss came after a two-year process where she was trying to figure out if she wanted to continue working in Hollywood and if she was "even capable" of losing weight. "I did, and I figured out I wanted to keep going," she said. "I didn’t do this for anyone. It was a long process, and now I’m here and everybody is noticing."