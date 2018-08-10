Kelly Osbourne Reveals She Relapsed Before Marking 12 Months Sober

Kelly Osbourne has revealed that she relapsed after the “hardest year” of her life.

On Thursday, Kelly Osbourne, 33, took to Instagram to open up about a “dark” time in her life that led to her relapse, while also marking a milestone 12 months of sobriety.

“This past year has been one of the hardest years of my life and I feel it’s time [I] share that with you guys,” Osbourne wrote on Instagram alongside a photo of her Twelve Steps app, which documented her 12 months of sobriety.

“To cut a long story short things got really dark. I gave up on everything in my life but most of all I gave up on myself. Life on life’s terms became too much for me to handle. The only way I knew how to function was to self-medicate and go from project to project so I never had to focus on what was really going on with me. Something had to give… and it did,” she continued.

“I have [spent] the past year truly working on my mind body and soul! I had to take a step out of the public eye away from work and give myself a chance to heal and figure out who the f— I really am without a camera in my face,” Osbourne added.

She went on to thank her brother, Jack Osborune, who “answered the phone” and “picked me up from where I had fallen yet again without judgment,” as well as her parents for “for never giving up” on her. Osbourne also thanked her friends “who have walked the path of sobriety” with her.

“I still don’t know who the f— I am or what the f— I want but I can [whole] heartedly confess that I’m finally at peace with myself and truly starting to understand what true happiness is. I’m sorry if I let anyone down it was just time for me to work on me! I love you guys,” Osbourne concluded.

The 33-year-old, who previously revealed that she had first encountered drugs at the age of 13, recently opened up about her battle with addiction in the wake of Demi Lovato’s overdose. Appearing on British talk show Loose Women, the 33-year-old revealed that she had “reached a spiritual low” and a point where she was either “going to die or get help.” She added that she had “decided I wanted to live” and had found support in her family and friends during the lowest points of her life.