Sharon Osbourne to Appear in First Interview Since Exiting 'The Talk'

Nearly a month after she exited The Talk following her heated on-air debate with Sheryl Underwood, Sharon Osbourne is set to make her first TV appearance. On Friday, April 16, Osbourne is slated to sit down for an open discussion on HBO's Real Time with Bill Maher this week. The episode airs at 10 p.m. ET on HBO and can be streamed on HBO Max.

Osbourne's guest appearance on the talk show was confirmed by the network Thursday. It has also been revealed that Osbourne will make her appearance at the top of the show, which will later feature a panel discussion with Eurasia Group and GZERO Media President Ian Bremmer as well as Georgetown University law professor and author Rosa Brooks. Although further details of her appearance haven't been release, it is believed she will open up about her departure from the talk show, on which she had been one of the only remaining original cast members.

The Friday appearance will mark Osbourne's first extended TV interview since the controversy, which broke loose on March 10 after the talk show personality tweeted her support for British broadcaster Piers Morgan. Morgan had exited Good Morning Britain just days earlier amid surmounting backlash after he questioned the validity of Meghan Markle's claims about her mental health during her interview with Oprah Winfrey. Osbourne's message of support led to an on-air discussion with her co-hosts, which devolved into a heated argument about her defense of Morgan's remarks and racism. On March 26, CBS confirmed Osbourne "has decided to leave The Talk."

"The events of the March 10 broadcast were upsetting to everyone involved, including the audience watching at home. As part of our review, we concluded that Sharon’s behavior toward her co-hosts during the March 10 episode did not align with our values for a respectful workplace," the statement read in part. "At the same time, we acknowledge the network and studio teams, as well as the showrunners, are accountable for what happened during that broadcast as it was clear the co-hosts were not properly prepared by the staff for a complex and sensitive discussion involving race."

Following her exit, The Talk went on hiatus, eventually returning on April 12. During the return episode, the remaining co-hosts had a discussion about "race and healing." You can catch Osbourne on Real Talk with Bill Maher when the new episode airs Friday at 10 p.m. ET on HBO and HBO Max.