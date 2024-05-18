Cress Williams' Next Role Revealed

The 'Black Lightning' star will appear in the production of 'Jelly's Last Jam' at Pasadena Playhouse from May 29 through June 23.

Cress Williams has officially landed his next role. The actor's latest TV role was as the titular superhero on The CW's Black Lightning and on The Flash in 2021 for the "Armageddon" crossover event, while his latest movie role was in 2022's What Remains. However, he will finally be returning to acting, but his next role is not what you may think.

The Hart of Dixie alum took to his Instagram to share that he will be taking part of the play Jelly's Last Jam at Pasadena Playhouse from May 29 to June 23. "Sooo proud and sooo excited to be a part of this," Williams wrote. "Longtime dreams coming true." He joins John Clarence Stewart and Jasmine Amy Rogers. Opening night will be June 2.

"When legendary musician Jelly Roll Morton's soul is forced to face the music, the self-proclaimed 'inventor of jazz' is left at the ultimate crossroads," reads the official description. "Follow Jelly from the back alleys of New Orleans to the sparkling stages of New York as his remarkable journey unfolds in a stunning display of song, dance, and music. With soulful melodies, electrifying tap dancing, and fiery tunes that will leave you breathless, get your groove on with this dazzling musical masterpiece."

Williams is no stranger to the theater. While studying at Fullerton College in 1990, he acted in a production of William Shakespeare's Othello and black comedy production Red Noses. It seems like this role in Jelly's Last Jam has been a long time coming. Those in the Pasadena area won't have to wait very long until to see Williams take the stage, and alongside John Clarence Stewart and Jasmine Amy Rogers, among others. It's going to be a fun production that people won't want to miss out on.

It's a busy month for Cress Williams. On top of preparing for Jelly's Last Jam, he is starring in the upcoming crime film Dead Wrong alongside Derek Smith, Katrina Bowden, Rob Schneider, and Chelsea Debo. The film is set to release on Tuesday, May 21 and centers on a narcissist who concocts a get-rich-quick scheme that ignites a violent chain reaction and overwhelms the lives of those around him.

Tickets for Jelly's Last Jam are available on the Pasadena Playhouse website, as well as more information about the production and other productions as well. It won't be running for long, so fans will want to see the show if they are able to May 29 through June 23.