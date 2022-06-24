Kelly Clarkson's Ex-Husband Brandon Blackstock Buys $1.8 Million Montana Home

Kelly Clarkson's ex-husband and former manager Brandon Blackstock has a new home. Following their divorce and Clarkson being awarded their Montana ranch, Blackson just purchased his own $1.8 million home, seemingly with the settlement funds he was granted in their split. Us Weekly reports that per a deed transfer obtained, the 45-year-old purchased the home in Butte, Montana. He also renamed his cattle ranching business, which was previously known as Vintage Valley Ranch, to V Bar V Cattle Co. after the divorce was finalized. His plan is to retire from the entertainment industry and become a full-time rancher.

The divorce between the American Idol alum and music manger was contentious, with them battling over everything from custody over their two children, finances, and property. Clarkson filed for divorce in June 2020 after nearly 7 years of marriage, citing irreconcilable differences. "They clashed on so many levels, and being in quarantine together heightened their problems to the point of no return. So, she filed for divorce," a source close to the singer told the media outlet at the time. "Everyone thought Kelly and Brandon had the perfect marriage, but they definitely didn't. Brandon's very laid-back, whereas Kelly's pretty high-strung."

The Montana ranch they once shared was a major issue in their split. Clarkson reportedly wanted to sell the estate but was denied due to Blackstock living there at the time. She was later granted ownership of most of their assets, including the ranch, and made an attempt to have Blackstock evicted. At the time, Blackstock reportedly said he didn't have the financial means to move. Blackstock was allowed to live in ranch until June 2022 under the condition he pay Clarkson $12,500 in monthly rent. He has since moved.

Still, Clarkson has had to shell out major cash in the divorce. Though she was granted primary custody of their two children, River, 8, and Remington, 6 – she was ordered to pay Blackstock $115,000 each month in spousal support until January 2024, in addition to $45,600 in child support. In regards to custody, Blackstock gets one weekend a week with the children each month while he lives in Montana.