Kelly Clarkson Shares What She's Been Doing the Past Few Days Since First Filing for Divorce From Brandon Blackstock

Four days after Kelly Clarkson filed for divorce from husband, Brandon Blackstock, the American Idol winner took to social media to share with fans just what she was up to, and many of them were on board with the laid back, quarantine binge. On June 8, the 38-year-old mom-of-two admitted to her 12.3 million followers on Twitter how she was watching the animated feature, Spies in Disguise with her two children, River Rose and Remington. Asking if her fans had seen the movie yet with their kids, she recommended that they do. Sharing how it's "funny" with a "great message," she also added how she had been watching it the "last four days" and probably seen it "ten times easily" thanks to her kids being "addicted."

If anyone out there hasn’t seen #SpiesInDisguise with your kids yet, you should! It’s funny, has a great message, and in the last four days I have seen it ten times easily because my children are addicted to it. #JustSayin — Kelly Clarkson (@kellyclarkson) June 9, 2020

Several fans of Clarkson's took to the comments section of her tweet's thread to share their thoughts about the movie, which released this past Christmas and stars the voices of Will Smith and Tom Holland. Receiving a 75 percent freshness on Rotten Tomatoes, the film follows the world's best super spy, Lance Sterling (Smith), who turns into a pigeon after a mission and must rely on a nerdy tech officer, Walter Beckett (Holland), to save the world. Many fans also commented on how the film features the voice of Reba McEntire — Clarkson's former stepmother-in-law, who was previously married to Blackstock's father, Narvel Blackstock, from 1989 to 2015.

Although McEntire and Clarkson are related since McEntire and Narvel divorced five years ago, the two singers remained friends. McEntire even made an appearance on the first season of Clarkson's eponymous talk show, The Kelly Clarkson Show. "It's so weird. Because you know when you're friends and family with someone, and you have them on your show, it's awkward," Clarkson told her stepmother-in-law on the show in September 2019. "I ended up marrying her oldest son and you got stuck with me more."

On Wednesday, reports surfaced and were confirmed by ET that the award-winning musician had cited "irreconcilable differences" in court documents filed on June 4, requesting joint legal and physical custody of the two children she shares with Blackstock. While one source alleges how the quarantine made the situation "worse" for the couple, another claims Clarkson saw divorce as "her only option" as the two have been "having problems for several months and were making a conscious effort to work things out."

While the couple is still reportedly in contact and has not cut each other out of their lives yet, they plan to put their children first per sources close to the pair. "Their focus is on co-parenting and moving forward, as this is the last place they ever thought they would be," the insider said. "They both understand divorce is never easy for children, but Kelly and Brandon are great parents. It'll just take time."