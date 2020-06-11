Kelly Clarkson and Brandon Blackstock Were Reportedly 'Fighting All the Time' During Quarantine

While fans were shocked to hear that Kelly Clarkson is heading for a divorce after filing June 4 in Los Angeles, California, there may actually be a chance they could push through and overcome. According to Celebrity Insider, one source stated in an upcoming Life & Style interview that although they are fighting quite a bit during quarantine, there is still hope of Clarkson and husband Brandon Blackstock. In the upcoming issue set to publish June 20, 2020, quarantine life hasn't been the best for their marriage.

"They're fighting all the time and getting into screaming matches. At times, it's as if Kelly feels like she just can't take it anymore. Their marriage has definitely hit a rough patch these past few weeks in isolation," the source alleges in the article. The insider did add that they couple still love each other very much. "You have to work at it... There's always things you're working on. They still love each other, and hopefully, their relationship will get back to normal once the Coronavirus crisis is over. But if things continue the way they are now, who knows if they'll survive."

While fans were shocked, apparently so were their friends. According to The Blast, those close to the couple saw no trouble in their marriage, and were just as shocked as everyone else to hear about their split. The couple has been hunkered down at their Montana ranch since quarantining, with their two children River Ross and Remington Alexander. Just a few months before their divorce announcement, the two had listed their Los Angeles, California and Tennessee mansions for sale.

Clarkson filed for divorce on June 4 in Los Angeles Superior Court and in the documents it states "irreconcilable differences" and that the date of their split is TBD. Although they plan on going their separate ways, sources have said that their divorce is amicable and that they don't want to fight in court. In the meantime, Clarkson is asking for joint and legal physical custody of their two kids and does not want Blackstock to be awarded spousal support. In return, she also does not want to be awarded spousal support and is asking that their prenuptial agreement be enforced.

The two were married for almost seven years after they said "I do" in 2013. Clarkson and Blackstock started dating in 2011 and announced their engagement in December 2012. The two tied the knot in October 2013 at Blackberry Farms in Tennessee.