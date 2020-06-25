Kelly Clarkson Opens up About Depression, Mental Health Amid Divorce From Brandon Blackstock

✖

Just a few short weeks after filing for divorce from her estranged husband, Brandon Blackstock, Kelly Clarkson is getting candid with her viewers on battling depression. During an episode of her talk show, Clarkson was speaking with fellow celebrity singer Demi Lovato when she admitted that she too battles with mental health. She then highlights that society, especially in the creative world, are almost trained to keep pushing through the hard times.

"I have similar issues, and I suffer from depression," Clarkson revealed. "I think a lot of people, especially in the creative world, or just from childhood, you've been kind of trained to, like, just keep going and you can handle it." She later added, according to the Daily Mail, "Especially as a woman, it's like, 'Don't let 'em se you sweat.'" She continued, "I just love that you're open about that because not everybody is as vulnerable at being like that and I think it's helpful for your fans because I know for a meet and greet, you probably get people say that 'I do too.'"

When thanking Lovato she said, "Man, thanks for just being open in our songs and being open with everybody because I felt like this was just me and like knowing that somebody else 's going through it makes you feel not alone and so depressed about it, so thank you for doing that. It's really hard." The "Confident" singer replied with, "You were, like, the first idol that I ever had. I wouldn't be the artist, or even the person that I am, with being so outspoken and vulnerable and fearless, if I hadn't had you to look up to, so I thank you for that."

Clarkson has filed for divorce from Blackstock after seven years of marriage. While at first this came as a huge shock to fans, and allegedly some of those closest to the singer, they've reportedly been "having problems for several months." The singer filed on June 4, and some speculate quarantine, amid the coronavirus pandemic, didn't help the situation. Others thought the lockdown may have been the leading cause. However, sources who spoke with Entertainment Tonight said they were "making a conscious effort to work things out" and hoped that "quarantining away from L.A. in Montana would help them work things out in their marriage," but it turns out it was the opposite for the couple. The two married in October 2013 and share 5-year-old daughter River Rose and 4-year-old son Remington Alexander together.