Kelly Clarkson Stopped Her Concert to Help Fan in Distress, Just Days Before NYC Store Controversy

Kelly Clarkson paused her Orlando concert to help a fan experiencing a medical emergency just days before becoming embroiled in a public dispute with a New York City store.

The singer was performing at House of Blues Orlando on Tuesday, Oct. 6, when she noticed someone in the front row needed assistance, TMZ reported. Clarkson was singing her hit “Breakaway” when she stopped the performance and asked the audience to remain calm while the fan received help.

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“Hey, let’s hold up a minute. Let’s make sure she’s okay,” Clarkson said in video of the incident shared by the outlet.

“I don’t know if making noise is helping the situation,” she added as someone helped the fan into the aisle.

After checking on the situation, Clarkson received a thumbs-up from a person assisting the fan. She then told her band, “We’ll pick it up at the second chorus.”

The singer resumed her performance after receiving the all-clear from those helping the fan.

Days later, Clarkson found herself in a social media dispute with Brooklyn games store Art of Play over an unusual item: Molly, a singing and dancing bird automaton.

Clarkson claimed in an X post that a sales associate treated her condescendingly when she visited the store intending to make a purchase. She compared the experience to Julia Roberts’ character in Pretty Woman.

The store responded on Instagram, saying Clarkson had asked about buying Molly, a one-of-a-kind automaton permanently attached to the wall and not for sale. The business also acknowledged that the experience she described would resonate with anyone who had felt judged while shopping.

Clarkson disputed the store’s account, saying she had pointed to a price tag while asking whether the bird was available.

“So you’re not only rude, you’re also a liar. Got it,” she wrote, defending her support for small businesses while arguing that they should still treat customers respectfully.

The store later claimed that Clarkson was only in the story for around five minutes. They added that they have tried to reach out to her since the incident “to try and clear the air.”

They added, “We really do wish her the best and hope that someday we can all laugh about this misunderstanding.”

The two incidents have put different sides of the singer in the spotlight, from her response to a fan in need to her very public disagreement with a local retailer.