Kelly Clarkson Sparks Strong Response From Social Media Amid Divorce From Brandon Blackstock With 'Chain of Fools' Cover
Kelly Clarkson has sparked a strong response from social media users, after debuting a cover of "Chain of Fools" amid her divorce from Brandon Blackstock. The clip is part of the "Kellyoke" portion of The Kelly Clarkson Show, in which the hit singer and TV host delivers her own rendition of classic and popular tunes.
On Tuesday's episode, Clarkson performed the 1967 Aretha Franklin song, which features lines like, "For five long years I thought you were my man, but I found out I'm just a link in your chain." The song goes on to say, "You got me where you want me / I ain't nothin' but your fool / Ya treated me mean / Oh, you treated me cruel." Many are wondering if this particular song choice has anything to do with Clarkson's divorce, and are sharing their thoughts on Twitter. Scroll down to read what fans have to say about the clip.
Needed something SUPER spectacular today! ❤️🥰👏Chain of Fools (Aretha Franklin) Cover By Kelly Clarkson | Kellyoke https://t.co/innJ0c3YlN via @YouTube— Ginnysing (@Ginnysing1) June 16, 2020
Until we’re destroyed by her sure-to-be-fire divorce album, here’s Kelly Clarkson with an expertly timed cover of Aretha Franklin’s anthem of the betrayed, “Chain of Fools.” https://t.co/Bfv20EuXCP via @HuffPostEnt— Bob Shaw (@shawrls) June 17, 2020
@KellyClarksonTV, Great Courage & RESILIENCE, “IN REAL TIME”, ARE THE BLESSINGS OF AN AMAZING SOUL, AS U ARE.— bellasoul (@bellasoul7) June 16, 2020
Tenfold for U & your beautiful Family!!!
@kellyclarkson your cover of Chain of Fools is amazing! You have the most incredible voice. Thank you for sharing it with us.— Mary Stringfield (@BananaBanana151) June 16, 2020
Her voice is amazing. I’m sorry to hear that she’s going through this break up right now. That’s tough on anyone, especially someone with small children.— Mary Stringfield (@BananaBanana151) June 16, 2020
Obsessed https://t.co/JpqXOy6jDz— Jacob Nash (@Jacob_Nash90) June 16, 2020
That voice tho. Wow. Love that voice.— Valbaby214 (@valchk214) June 17, 2020
Kelly said I Bet
I made this money
& my broke ex Gets none lol
Until we’re destroyed by her sure-to-be-fire divorce album, here’s Kelly Clarkson with an expertly timed cover of Aretha Franklin’s anthem of the betrayed, “Chain of Fools.” https://t.co/wHHRro5eWz via @HuffPostEnt— Bootyzou (@bootyzou) June 17, 2020
DAMN... So good. Superb and from her gut.
Until we’re destroyed by her sure-to-be-fire divorce album, here’s Kelly Clarkson with an expertly timed cover of Aretha Franklin’s anthem of the betrayed, “Chain of Fools.” https://t.co/z9aFMjTZgf via @HuffPostEnt— 🕊Sharon ⚖ #RidenWithBiden2020 (@nhdogmom) June 17, 2020
@kellyclarkson You sung a song “Chain of fools” You tore it up and I thank you for bringing back the sound of my mommy singing about her pains. You have me the chills. ❤️♥️♥️— Shawna Tyler (@ShawnaT81016570) June 16, 2020
@kellyclarkson I just heard you sing, "Chain of fools". Girl, you made Aretha Franklin proud!!! pic.twitter.com/d3aapJ8B9h— Kathy605F (@FKathy605) June 17, 2020
@kellyclarkson saw you singing chain of fools. You are nobody’s fool, he is.— Jackie Hickey (@tazmama123) June 16, 2020
Always thought Kelly Clarkson would make a great Blues singer. Not many white people can do justice to old-school Blues, but like Bonnie Raitt, Kelly could be one of them. Kelly, give it a try!https://t.co/o3sOSXy8gt
via @GoogleNews— Claude T (@fakelies) June 17, 2020
I wasn't too sure when I came across this but, while she's no Aretha, she actually does a great job, and I'm not a KC fan.
I might have to get a copy to go with Aretha's.
Chain of Fools (Aretha Franklin) Cover By Kelly Clarkson | Kellyoke https://t.co/C1Tb3oK1nZ— Cappy (@capseyes_cappy) June 17, 2020