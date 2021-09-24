Kelly Clarkson Sells L.A. Home at a Loss Amid Divorce

A year after listing her Encino, California mansion, Kelly Clarkson has finally sold the 10,100-square-foot property for more than $1 million less than the asking price. PEOPLE reports that the home was initially placed on the market in May 2020 for $9.95 million. In June, the listing page showed that it had been “withdrawn/cancelled,” and in February 2021, the estate had been resisted for $8.995 million. Property records now show that the home officially sold for $8.24 million.

Clarkson, 39, bought the home in June 2018 for $8.5 million, meaning she’s taken a $260,000 loss on the property. Located on more than half an acre, Clarkson’s estate boasts 9,839 square feet with eight bedrooms, 11 bathrooms, a home theater, a gym and a wine cellar, according to Top Ten Real Estate Deals.

The sale comes amid Clarkson’s divorce from Brandon Blackstock; the singer filed for divorce on June 4, 2020 after almost seven years of marriage. Clarkson and Blackstock — who were both recently declared legally single — share two children: daughter River Rose, 7, and son Remington Alexander, 5. Blackstock is also father to son Seth, 14, and daughter Savannah, 19, from a previous marriage.

Clarkson, Blackstock, River and Remington spent much of the beginning of the 2020 social distancing together on their ranch in Montana before the couple announced their divorce. “We literally work almost seven days a week, if not seven days a week, so when we have time off we really like to check out,” Clarkson said in a YouTube video around that time, giving fans a look inside the property. “It’s nice to get into nature … it’s nice to just come out here and sit by the stream and hear the water flowing and be around all the trees.”

Before Clarkson bought the Encino mansion in 2018, the family had been living in Henderson, Tennessee in a 20,000-square-foot waterfront home that Clarkson recently sold for $6.3 million after it spent four years on the market.