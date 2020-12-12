Kelly Clarkson Reveals Nasty Holiday Injury After Running in Heels

✖

This has not been Kelly Clarkson's year. The Voice coach revealed on The Kelly Clarkson Show Friday she suffered a knee injury while running in heels backstage. Clarkson previously had to wear an eye patch when The Kelly Clarkson Show began its second season due to an eye infection. She is also in the middle of a divorce from her estranged husband, Brandon Blackstock.

On Friday's episode, Clarkson was seen sitting in an oversized armchair with her leg elevated. "So you’re probably wondering why I’m sitting in a chair because usually, I start standing," Clarkson told her audience, notes Today. "This is our first holiday show, woo! And I was really excited about it and we were running late... and I don't like to be late so I was running in my heel, which was a bad decision." Clarkson said she turned a corner and may have injured her ACL. "So fun," she joked. "So, 2020, just the gift that keeps on giving. It's a really good year."

The American Idol winner said she has been a magnet for trouble since she was in school, joking that she won a "Crisis of the Day Kelly Award" in eighth grade. "I don't know why it happens, but stuff happens," Clarkson said. "Well, I was running in heels and turned a corner like I’m some kind of athletic person that can do that, and it didn't go well."

Later, she advised fans to avoid what she did to hurt herself Friday. "Note to self, people, stay healthy, don’t run in your heels or turn corners, or be in a hurry," Clarkson said. "Because then you're going to end up looking like a fool on television."

Aside from Clarkson's health issues, the singer is in the middle of a divorce with Blackstock. She filed for divorce in June and reportedly won primary custody of their children, River, 6, and Remy, 4. Earlier this week, it was also revealed that Clarkson filed a claim against Blackstock, his father Narvel Blackstock, and their company, Starstruck Management, with the California Labor Commissioner's office in October. Clarkson claimed the Blackstocks served as her agents without the proper licensing. They also sued her in September, claiming she owes Starstruck $1.4 million.

Clarkson's former father-in-law Narvel is also Reba McEntire's ex-husband. Clarkson became close friends with McEntire, and they are still "staying close," a source told Closer Weekly. "It may get a little awkward at times, but nothing is going to get in the way of Kelly and Reba’s relationship," the source claimed.