Kelly Clarkson Reveals She Had to Wear an Eyepatch to Film 'The Voice' After On-Set Injury

Viewers who tuned in to The Kelly Clarkson Show this week may have noticed its host sporting an unusual accessory, with Kelly Clarkson wearing an eye patch during an episode, joking to her guest Common that he was being "interviewed by a pirate."

"First of all, I’m sorry I look like a pirate," Clarkson said. "I hurt my eye so I have to wear it. It’s ridiculous. You’re being interviewed by a pirate today." The Grammy winner explained the reason for her eye patch during an interview with NBCLA, sharing that she is "highly allergic" to dust and got something in her eye while doing a "long shoot" for The Voice, which caused her eye to become puffy and inflamed. "It got infected, it looked like [the movie] Hitch," she said. "When it first happened, it was so puffy and I was like, 'What am I supposed to do?'"

Clarkson shared that she had to shoot a "full day" of The Voice wearing an eye patch, and since she already had an all-black outfit picked out, "I looked like an assassin. It was so bad."

The 38-year-old noted that she filmed multiple episodes of her talk show wearing the eye patch, and since they will not air consecutively, she understands that audiences might be a little confused. "I’m going to randomly be wearing a patch on a random Tuesday and people are gonna be like, 'She really needs to figure out her eye situation, it keeps coming back,'" she joked. The mom of two also shared that she thought maybe the patch could be her new look, "but somebody informed me that Madonna did this whole thing with a patch and I was like, 'You know what? I'm going to leave that alone.'"

Along with her injury, Clarkson also used her talk show to discuss her divorce from husband Brandon Blackstock, after she filed in June. During the Season 2 premiere of the show, she said that she "didn't see" it coming. "2020 has brought a lot of change also to my personal life," she said. "Definitely didn't see anything coming that came." Clarkson and Blackstock share two children, daughter River and son Remington, and because of that, Clarkson shared that she wants to keep essential details private.

"What I'm dealing with is hard — it involves more than just my heart, it involves a lot of little hearts. We know the best thing here is to protect our children and their little hearts," she continued. "So I'm usually very open and I usually talk about everything but in this case I will talk a little bit here and there about how it affects me personally, but probably won't go too far into it because I'm a mama bear and my kids come first."