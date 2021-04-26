Kelly Clarkson Gets Surprise Birthday Messages From Reba McEntire, Family and Friends

✖

Kelly Clarkson rang in her 39th birthday with some special surprise messages from family members and friends Saturday! The Kelly Clarkson Show host thanked the people who work on her show and stars like Reba McEntire and Ian Somerhalder for sending her such heartfelt messages on her big day, sharing the compilation on her social media Sunday for everyone to enjoy.

"Thank you [The Kelly Clarkson Show] and to everyone for these surprise birthday messages!" she captioned the video, which kicked off with McEntire's charming message: " Happy birthday girl! When you get a minute, let's go celebrate. Love ya!" Clarkson's friends and family members were next, as well as some of her mentees on The Voice, who thanked her for being for them even after their season had wrapped.

Somerhalder wrapped up the sweet video celebrating the "amazing human being" that is Clarkson, calling her "such a powerhouse and such a success" both in her career and in being so kind to everyone around her. "From a Louisiana boy to a Texas girl who went out and done good with that insane voice, and that amazing personality, thank you from the bottom of my heart," the Vampire Diaries star concluded, adding as a last little joke, "Happy 50th!"

Clarkson had no idea when she auditioned for American Idol's first season that she would not only go on to win the show but that it would skyrocket her to superstardom. Looking back on her life with Andy Cohen last month during her talk show, Clarkson said after winning Idol, "I thought, 'I'm going to be the most famous cocktail waitress in Texas.'"

The "Because Of You" singer is currently working on a new record that is "really great and really honest," she told Entertainment Tonight in February, and dives into her divorce from husband Brandon Blackstock, with whom she shares daughter River Rose, 6, and son Remington Alexander, 4. "Whatever happens [with the record], though, it is such a gift," Clarkson explained of eventually releasing the album. "Like, I don't know how anybody, I'll just be real with you, goes through grief like divorce, any kind of grief, any kind of loss, without having an outlet like this."

She continued, "I have written like 60 songs; it is an insane amount of getting it out. I think that's a blessing in itself," she continued. "Anytime you go through some life, it's such an awesome thing to have that outlet, regardless of whether people hear it or not."