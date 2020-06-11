Kelly Clarkson fans are reeling after news broke Thursday that she filed for a divorce from husband Brandon Blackstock after seven years together. The singer filed the papers on June 4 in a Los Angeles court, reports Entertainment Tonight.

The couple, who shares 5-year-old daughter River and 4-year-old son Remington, tied the knot in 2013, and were last photographed together pre-coronavirus at the 25th Annual Critics' Choice Awards on Jan. 12. Showing up on the red carpet in a black long-sleeve dress with a dramatic ruffle collar and cuffs, The Voice coach looked stunning next to Blackstock, who looked spiffy in a black suit.

(Photo: David Crotty/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images)

Things appeared to be going well even after that, with Blackstock wrangling their two kids, as well as his 13-year-old son, Seth, for a birthday video dedicated to Clarkson in April. "Happy birthday baby, I love you more than you'll ever know," Blackstock says in the sweet clip shown on The Kelly Clarkson Show.

The American Idol winner described their meeting and romance glowingly during a show in 2017, saying she honestly had never felt sexually attracted to anyone she had been with before him. "And I'm not downing my exes. You know, everybody's different. But there was something about him," she said.

Admitting she thought she might have been asexual before she met Blackstock, Clarkson continued, "I was like, 'Oh that's that feeling… OK! That's what they were talking about in Waiting to Exhale.' I just got it. I just didn't have a clue." The singer "felt something" when she and Blackstock first met in 2006, but she kept from flirting with him, as he was married at the time to Melissa Ashworth. In 2012, the two met again, and Clarkson admitted her husband-to-be thought she had no interest in him at all the time. "When I finally confessed, 'I really dig you,' he was so shocked because he thought I hated him," she revealed. "I hadn't let on that I liked him. Inside I was like, 'Ask me out!' but outside I was like, 'I love being single and coming home every night alone. It's awesome.'"

In a 2015 interview with Redbook, Clarkson said that she and Blackstock were not two halves of one whole. "Brandon is not my other half. He's a whole and I'm a whole," she said. "I've never believed in someone taking care of me, and that's probably because I grew up poor and without a lot of family stability."