Kelly Clarkson Describes Her Life as a 'Dumpster' Due to Brandon Blackstock Divorce

✖

Kelly Clarkson admitted her life has been a "little bit of a dumpster" lately, following her shocking divorce from Brandon Blackstock earlier this summer. The two were married for almost seven years before Clarkson filed for divorce in June. Clarkson has only recently begun to open up about the divorce and has said it will be a major influence on her next record.

"I mean, it's no secret. My life has been a little bit of a dumpster," Clarkson said in a new interview with Sunday Today host Willie Geist, reports E! News. "Personally, it's been a little hard the last couple months." She has been speaking with friends who have been through a divorce to seek their advice. "I don't know how people go through that without having some kind of outlet because it is the worst thing ever for everyone involved," she said.

Elsewhere in her chat with Geist, Clarkson said her next album will reflect the major changes in her life. It will "probably be the most personal one I've ever released," she told Geist in a clip released last week. "The whole record is basically every emotion you experience from the beginning of a relationship to the end of what it is now. ...It's been very therapeutic for me. It's very honest."

The new album will include a song her and Blackstock's children, River Rose, 6, and Remington Alexander, 4, are already singing in the car. "There's one that my kids sing in the car. 'Cause I'm going through mixes, and I'm just, like, 'This is weird.'" she explained. "Like, it's your relationship. I've never written about my life to where my kids are, like, singing along." Clarkson has not set a release date for the new album, but it will be her first since 2017.

While the album might hint at Clarkson's changing personal life, the Kelly Clarkson Show host told The Los Angeles Times in a separate interview that there are "certain aspects" of the split she will not discuss because there are children involved. Some details might slip out though during conversations on her talk show though. "...It’ll probably, I’m assuming, happen organically when someone says something in conversation or something," she said. "It definitely wouldn’t be planned."

Clarkson's career was also impacted by the coronavirus pandemic. She was planning to start a Las Vegas residency show called Invincible, but it was postponed to 2021 back in May. There is still "just too much uncertainty" with the pandemic and her team wants to "make sure everybody can have a good time when you come see me in Vegas, no one's worrying about anything," Clarkson said in a video she shared on social media. "So we should be good by then, right? So we're gonna celebrate in 2021 together."