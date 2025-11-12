Kelly Clarkson Claps Back Against Former Manager Who Told Her to Get a Boob Job

Don’t mess with Kelly Clarkson!

The singer and talk show host, 43, recalled an interaction with “some d—k manager” who told her to get a breast augmentation during Saturday’s performance of her Studio Sessions residency show in Las Vegas.

After avoiding a near-wardrobe malfunction, Clarkson told the audience, “I had some d—k manager one time tell me to get a boob job. I was like, ‘Why don’t you get a d—k job?’” as per PEOPLE.

She went on, “I was like, I’m fine with my itty-bitty titties. Get out of here. Driving your big ol’ car, making up for it. I don’t really know. He was gross. I’ve never been there.”

The Grammy winner asked, “Who says that s—?” before revealing that people in the industry “say the craziest s—,” adding, “This is not normal, you’ve normalized crazy.”

Clarkson then compared the appearance of people in the entertainment industry to the Capitol citizens in The Hunger Games franchise, joking, “Calm down. Just get old. Be glad, not everybody gets to get old. Do you, but don’t make me do you.”

The Kelly Clarkson Show host has been open about the aesthetic pressures of Hollywood throughout her career, clarifying back in May that her recent weight loss was not due to the trendy weight loss drug Ozempic, but another weight loss medication prescribed by her doctor.

“Mine is a different [medication] than people assume, but I ended up having to do that too because my bloodwork got so bad,” she said on her talk show at the time. “My doctor chased me for two years, and I was like, ‘No, I’m afraid of it.’ I already have thyroid problems,” adding, “Everybody thinks it’s Ozempic, but it’s not. It’s something else.”

In January, Clarkson shared that it took her being diagnosed as pre-diabetic to push her to take further steps. “I wasn’t shocked by it. They were like, ‘You’re pre-diabetic. You’re right on the borderline,’” she recalled. “And I was like, ‘But I’m not there yet.’ And then I waited two years and then I was like OK, I’ll do something about it.”