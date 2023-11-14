Paramount+ Teams With Arby's for Limited Time 'Good Burger 2' Meal

Paramount+ and Arby's have teamed up to reveal the new Good Burger 2 meal. Available now for a limited time, the Arby's Good Burger 2 Meal features Arby's Deluxe Wagyu Steakhouse Burger (a blend of 51% Wagyu and 49% ground beef), a Strawberry Shake, and Fries. "The Arby's Deluxe Wagyu Steakhouse Burger features an American Wagyu blended burger topped with American cheese, shredded lettuce, tomato, pickles, red onion and a special burger sauce on a toasted buttery brioche bun," read a press release about the epic combo. It's a nostalgia-filled combo that fans of Good Burger are sure to enjoy ahead of the new film, which debuts on Wednesday Nov. 22, only on Paramount+.

In addition to the meal, fans can showcase their Good Burger love with exclusive Arby's x Good Burger 2 merch. Available only on ArbysShop.com starting Nov. 13 at 10 a.m. ET. The merch collection includes a grey crewneck sweatshirt and a black t-shirt, each with unique designs that capture the spirit of the collaboration. Additionally, for fans in the Atlanta area, Arby's will host a pop-up event this Thursday, Nov. 16, to celebrate the movie and the Good Burger 2 meal On Nov. 16 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m, an Arby's location in Johns Creek (an Atlanta suburb) will be transformed into a Good Burger and will feature interactive activities, including a Burgermobile replica perfect for photo ops and chances for attendees to win prizes such as Good Burger 2 merch and Arby's gift cards.

"The highly anticipated film sequel follows Dexter Reed (Kenan Thompson) and original cashier Ed (Kel Mitchell) as they reunite in the present day at fast-food restaurant Good Burger with a hilarious new group of employees," reads a synopsis of the movie. "In Good Burger 2, Dexter Reed is down on his luck after another one of his inventions fails. Ed welcomes Dex back to Good Burger with open arms and gives him his old job back. With a new crew working at Good Burger, Dex devises a plan to get back on his feet but unfortunately puts the fate of Good Burger at risk once again." Good Burger 2 comes to Paramount+ on Nov. 22, and the original is now available on the streaming service. Those interested in trying out a free trial of Paramount+ can do so by clicking here.