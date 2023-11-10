'Good Burger' Star Kel Mitchell Gives Health Update Following 'Frightening' Hospitalization

The actor said he is recovering at home as he thanked fans for their support.

Kel Mitchell is "on the road to recovery" after he was hospitalized in Los Angeles Tuesday night. Sharing a health update late Wednesday, the Good Burger star, 45, opened up about what he described as a "genuinely frightening" medical episode, confirming that he is now on the mend and resting at home.

"Grateful for the flood of prayers and positive vibes that surrounded me during a genuinely frightening time," Mitchell wrote. "That scare was real, but so was the support. With the grace of God and the skill of the medical team, I'm now on the road to recovery at home, embraced by the love of my family. Your kindness has been a lifeline, and I can't thank you enough."

The actor did not elaborate on what landed him in the emergency room. TMZ was first to report Mitchell was admitted to a Los Angeles-area hospital via the emergency room Tuesday night. According to the outlet, the Kenan & Kel star appeared to be awake and alert when he arrived at the hospital. Further information was not shared.

As he continues to recover, Mitchell has been surrounded in support from his fans, his Wednesday update generating dozens of comments. Reacting to the post, Yvette Nicole Brown wrote, "Glad you're on the mend, friend!" Josh Server commented, "I just heard today. So glad you alright and recovering Brother! Sending you prayers and love!!" Onje fan wrote, "I am so glad that you are on the mend, and I am wishing you a safe and healthy recovery and healing process and sending you love, hugs, and prayers."

The comedian's health scare comes ahead of the release of Good Burger 2 on Nov. 22. Set to premeire on Paramount+, the film is a sequel to the 1997 original fast food-themed comedy and reunites Mitchelland Kenan Thompson as their characters Dexter and Ed. All That alums Lori Beth Denberg and Josh Server will also reprise their roles from the 1997 comedy, with Jillian Bell and Lil Rel Howery also set to star.

Per an official synopsis, "Dexter Reed is down on his luck after another one of his inventions fails. Ed welcomes Dex back to Good Burger with open arms and gives him his old job back. With a new crew working at Good Burger, Dex devises a plan to get back on his feet but unfortunately puts the fate of Good Burger at risk once again."

Outside of Good Burger, Mitchell is well-known for his starring role in Nickelodeon's series All That in the '90s. He later teamed up with SNL's Thompson for Kenan & Kel.