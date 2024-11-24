Instagram influencer Amy Szepanowski is celebrating doubly in 2024. The online personality confirmed she is expecting her second child with her fiance, Austin Lieder, only weeks after announcing their engagement.

The Aussie influencer shared a pair of videos capturing the moments while confirming details in the captions.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Azaleas going to be a big sister. Due May 25,” she wrote in the clip that showed off her baby bump, while joined by their first child holding the ultrasound.

The news came one week after she revealed her engagement from the deck of a boat, with Lieder placing the diamond ring on her finger.

“We’re Engaged 6.11.24. I said yes to marrying my best friend and love of my life,” she wrote. “I love this man so much and the life we’ve built together. Relationships are so precious and sacred, I wouldn’t want to do life with anyone else.”

The couple have been dating for over five years and welcomed daughter Azalea in August 2023. Her engagement also comes on the heels of her sister’s engagement a couple of months prior. Congratulations to the influencer family.