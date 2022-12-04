Who Is Darius Jackson, Keke Palmer's Boyfriend?

Keke Palmer shocked viewers when announced she was expecting her first child with boyfriend Darius Jackson while hosting Saturday Night Live on Dec. 3. "There's some rumors going around, people have been in my comments saying, 'Keke's having a baby, Keke's pregnant,' and I wanna set the record straight — I am!" she announced during her opening monologue shortly before she opened her coat to reveal she was expecting. There was a lot of curiosity around Palmer's boyfriend, Darius Jackson, after her announcement. Despite keeping her relationship with Jackson relatively private, Palmer is often complimentary about him. Jackson is the brother of Insecure actor Sarunas Jackson. He has also worked as an instructor at Inspire Fitness and is pursuing an acting career. Sarunas introduced Palmer to Jackson after her cameo appearance on Insecure, according to Elle. The couple met at a Memorial Day party hosted by Rae in May of 2021 and went public with their relationship the following August.

Jackson shared a now-deleted post at the time celebrating Palmer's birthday. "You've been a blessing from above," he wrote. "Never would have expected summer 2021 to turn out the way it did, but here we are. I'm glad we were able to help each other throughout our lowest of times & show one another that what we are bringing to the table is everything that we got." Palmer posted a video of her boyfriend in October of 2021, which she has since deleted, writing per Elle, "Without being too mushy because I HATEEEE THAT, it feels really nice to not be afraid to show this kind of care for someone that I don't share the same blood with. I thought it could never happen, I can be quite guarded, but I appreciate you for being a safe space. I will always cherish what you have given me." Mass deletion of posts took place in March 2022, and the following November, Palmer appeared on The Tamron Hall Show to explain why she took down the photos even though her relationship isn't secret.

"It became more difficult to hide," she said. "We spend all this time together, and he really is my closest friend, so it just becomes a thing where I'm not gonna hide something that makes me happy." She continued, "It's not gonna be everything you see, my job is my job, but at the end of the day this is somebody that is important to me so why not." However, her TikTok account still has a video of her leaning in for a kiss from Jackson behind a fan, with the words, "Lady miss takes what she WANTS." Palmer gushed about her romance when she spoke with Bustle in March 2022. "This is the happiest I've ever felt with someone," she said. "So why would I go out of my way to hide this person? That's a lot more work than just living in my life and being in my life." Jackson shared an Instagram Story photo with Palmer looking very clearly pregnant and the numbers "2033," with a red heart emoji on Sunday, Dec. 4.