'Keeping Up With the Kardashians' Star Allegedly Owes 'Substantial' Debt

Scott Disick allegedly owes a "substantial" amount of money to his former manager, David Weintraub. In an interview the manager did during a Hollywood Raw podcast with Dax Holt and Adam Glyn, Weintraub claims the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star has a number of unpaid bills. "It's a tricky thing with Scott," he started out.

"Scott is someone who has a big balance of money that's owed to my company," he claimed. "So it's hard to really work with him because a lot of people are out there being like, 'I'm rich, rich, rich, rich, rich,' but don't pay their bills. You got to pay your bills." He continued to explain, "You got to remember that relationships are opportunities, and any time an opportunity or relationship is open [...] When you're a manager or an agent, you're a part of that relationship for the life of that business. That's just how it works." While he never disclosed how much the 37-year-old actually owes, he did claim that it's "substantial money" ranging in the "high hundreds" of thousands.

Disick is currently rumored to be house-hunting in Miami, Florida with girlfriend Amelia Hamlin. The two were said to be touring several waterfront homes worth $5 million and up. According to Entertainment Tonight, Disick is planning on making the move to Miami sooner rather than later. This would split his time between the sunshine state and the golden state of California where he currently resides. "Scott's planning to move to Miami temporarily for a change of scenery [and] pace and he will split his time between there and L.A. so he can see his kids and the rest of the family," and insider said.

While this would be a big move for him, it would also be a big move for this relationship with Hamlin as the two are rumored to live together once this happens. "Amelia is planning on moving in with him. Scott was lonely when he and Sofia broke up, which is one of the reasons he and Amelia got together so quickly," the source continued. "They've been getting a bit more serious for now. Scott has been having a good time with Amelia."

During a recent episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Disick confessed to still loving his ex Kourtney Kardashian, however, she feels he still needs to make some changes before they could ever be a thing again. While Disick admitted he still thinks he and Kardashian will end up together again, she seems to be well on her way to possibly saying "I do" with boyfriend Travis Barker.