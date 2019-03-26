Keanu Reeves: ‘John Wick’ Star’s Plane Makes Emergency Landing

A grounded plane can’t put too much of a damper on Keanu Reeves‘ day. The 54-year-old John Wick star was traveling from San Francisco to Burbank in Los Angeles when the United Airlines flight made an emergency landing in Bakersfield on Saturday.

keanu got stranded somewhere in california and had to take a bus instead of a plane and some guy filmed the entire experience and i am BEGGING yall to watch this pic.twitter.com/I1TmLOEYiK — ᴄ ᴀ ᴛ (@keanusgf) March 24, 2019

While the plane landed safely with no injuries, confusion spread as logistics were worked out. Video showed the actor, who is a travel veteran for work, stepping up to help with arrangements and then taking a van with other passengers to their final destination, Los Angeles because it was faster to drive than fly.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Fellow passenger Amir Blum, the co-creator of the game studio Unboxed Experience, praised Reeves for his attitude throughout the long day.

“That time when your flight out from [the Game Developers Conference in San Francisco] almost crashes and you have to emergency land in a remote airport but at least Keanu Reeves is having as bad a day as you are,” Blum wrote, adding, “I mean, near death experience followed by fans annoying you for pictures. Doesn’t get much worse.”

L.A.-based freelancer artist Brian Rea shared an amusing play-by-play of the events on his Instagram Story, writing that Reeves chatted with the flight crew after boarding and taking off — only to be diverted to Meadows Field Airport, two hours north of Los Angeles.

Reeves was “cool” as next steps were decided, even when they announced passengers would be taking a bus. Video documenting the van ride from Bakersfield back to L.A. showed Reeves reading off fun facts about Bakersfield to his fellow passengers.

He then played some “Bakersfield sounds” — country music made in and around the city during the 1950s — from YouTube.

THIS ENTIRE IG STORY ABOUT KEANU IS *italian chef’s kiss* PERFECTION ⭐️ pic.twitter.com/3rgPTkc3GV — Ari Saperstein (@ari_saperstein) March 24, 2019

When the first passenger was dropped off, Reeves politely extended his hand and said, “Pleasure to meet you.” In the final shot, Reeves walked into a Carl’s Jr. after the long day of travel.

SkyWest Airlines confirmed to Yahoo that a plane was diverted to Bakersfield due to a mechanical indication.

“SkyWest Flight 5223, operating as United Express from San Francisco to Burbank on Saturday, March 23, diverted to Bakersfield due to a mechanical indication,” SkyWest Airlines Corporate Communications said in a statement. “The flight landed safely without incident in Bakersfield. Passengers deplaned normally at the gate and were then transported via ground transportation to Burbank.”

Rea told Yahoo that Reeves and all the other passengers affected by the delay were “incredibly kind, lovely people.”

Blum wrote in a subsequent tweet that despite the scare, “it was a great day” and the airline took care of the passengers.

“Honestly it was a great day! Good for stories,” he wrote, adding later, “United did a really good job keeping us calm and taking care of us so kudos to them.”

Reeves’ representative has not commented on the day’s events.

In John Wick 3, the upcoming third installment in the John Wick franchise, Reeves plays the anti-hero who appears to be on the run, if the latest trailer is to be believed.

John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum sees John Wick on the run following the assassination of Santino D’Antoni in The Continental, and also banned from every Continental service, which forces him to fight his way out of New York City — with help from a hitwoman played by Halle Berry.

John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum is scheduled to open in theaters on May 17.

Photo credit: Jason Kempin / Staff / Getty