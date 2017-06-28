Katy Perry First To Reach 100 Million Twitter Followers

Time for all the Katy Perry fans to let out a collective celebratory roar because they have helped the “Chain To The Rhythm” songstress become the first person to surpass 100 million followers on Twitter.

Congratulations @katyperry, the first to reach 100 million followers!

From her first Tweets to 100M – this is her Twitter story. #LoveKaty pic.twitter.com/yJrPIfOa6R — Twitter Data (@TwitterData) June 16, 2017

The official Twitter data account shared this message on Friday morning: “Congratulations @katyperry, the first to reach 100 million followers! From her first Tweets to 100M – this is her Twitter story. #LoveKaty.”

The timing for this accomplishment couldn’t be better for the 32-year-old singer. She just released her new album Witness last week in addition to being featured in a massive live stream event in which 41 cameras followed her around 24/7 for four straight days.

Katy Perry has yet to address the news that she is the first person to reach 100 million followers on Twitter yet, but she will likely give a special shout out to her fans at some point soon as she regularly posts on the social media platform.

The musician’s current pinned tweet is an awesome video to promote her upcoming tour for her Witness album. Watch the clip below:

While the Grammy-nominated star has clearly reached the pinnacle of social media popularity, in addition to being one of the most well-known singers in the world; Perry recently revealed in her live stream extravaganza that she battled suicidal thoughts during her rise to fame.

While having a conversation with her therapist Dr. Siri Sat Nam Singh, Perry opened up about being depressed, having issues with drinking, and experiencing suicidal thoughts.

“I wrote a song about it,” she said. “I feel ashamed that I would have those thoughts, feel that low and that depressed.”

Worried that Perry might expose more about herself than she intended to, the singer’s associates encouraged her to cut the conversation short.

Katy responded by saying: “That’s the point of this whole thing, if people can see I’m just like them then they can dream just as big. I’m a bit more nerdy than everybody thinks I am, I’m a big goofball.”

Perry even went as far as to say that her public persona is all a “facade.”

“I built up this Katy Perry thing that everybody knows and that’s the reason why they’re tuning in and it’s fantastic, but it’s more of a facade,” she said.

Read more about Katy Perry’s live stream here.

Photo Credit: Getty / Harry Durrant