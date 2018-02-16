Katy Perry Says She ‘Always Loved’ Taylor Swift Despite ‘Differences’

If you’ve paid any attention to celebrity news over the past few years, it’s likely you’ve heard a few things about the feud between Katy Perry and Taylor Swift. This year, however, Perry has changed her tune, telling various outlets that she has nothing but well wishes for Swift.

She continued her journey of love during an interview on Australia’s Today show, telling host Richard Wilkins she “loves” Swift despite their “differences.”

“I mean, I love her, I always have,” she said. “We’ve had our differences but I just continue to say, ‘God bless her on her journey.’”

During a recent YouTube live stream promoting her album, Witness, Perry told Arianna Huffington that she’s ready to let the pair’s feud go.

“I forgive her, and I’m sorry for anything I ever did, and I hope the same from her, and I think it’s actually… I think it’s time.”

“I love her and I want the best for her, and I think she’s a fantastic songwriter,” she continued. “I think that if we both, her and I, can be representatives of strong women that come together despite their differences, I think the whole world is going to go, like, ‘Yeah, we can do this.’”

