Katy Perry Pregnant: Russell Brand Mentions Ex-Wife Ahead of Pregnancy Announcement

A day before Katy Perry announced she and fiancé Orlando Bloom were expecting their first child together in her “Never Worn White” video, the mother-to-be came up in the comedy routine of ex-husband, Russell Brand, reports Us Weekly.

Performing at the State Theater in Sydney, Australia, during his Recovery Live tour, Brand reportedly mentioned Perry’s name while introducing himself to people in the audience who were unfamiliar with his name, then once more during a Q&A segment of the show.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“He was taking questions from the audience, and someone asked him about love,” a source told the magazine after the show. “Then, another person called out Katy’s name and Russell said she is a ‘lovely human being’ but wouldn’t say more.”

Perry’s new song seemingly makes reference to her 2010 marriage to Brand as well, in which she wore a gray wedding gown from Elie Saab Haute Couture in an elaborate Indian ceremony.

“‘Cause I’ve never worn white/ But I wanna get it right/ Yeah, I really wanna try with you,” she sings in the song, a tribute to her relationship with Bloom. “No, I’ve never worn white/ But I’m standin’ here tonight/ ‘Cause I really wanna say, ‘I do.’”

Following her pregnancy reveal, Perry took to Instagram Live to reveal she is about six months along and is set to give birth in summer, close to when her new album will drop.

“There’s a lot that will be happening this summer,” she explained . “Not only will I be giving birth, literally, but also figuratively to something you guys have been waiting for.”

She continued, “I’m excited, we’re excited and we’re happy — and it’s probably the longest secret I’ve ever had to keep.”

“I knew I would tell you in the best way, which is through a piece of music because that’s how I speak to you,” Perry added of breaking the news with a new love song.

Perry joked later Twitter that she was also happy to be able to show off her baby bump when out and about, as opposed to hiding with strategic clothing choices and large bags.

“[Oh my God] so glad I don’t have to suck it in anymore,” she tweeted soon after the news broke. “Or carry around a big purse [laughing out loud].”

Photo credit: Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images