Katy Perry Reacts to Being Treated Like ‘Human Piñata’ Amid Space Trip Backlash

Katy Perry is paying her haters no mind.

As the “Woman’s World” singer, 40, faces backlash over her recent Blue Origin spaceflight and ongoing Lifetimes Tour, she took to Instagram to address the criticism.

“When the ‘online’ world tries to make me a human Piñata, I take it with grace and send them love, cause I know so many people are hurting in so many ways and the internet is very much so a dumping ground for unhinged and unhealed,” Perry wrote Tuesday in an Instagram comment on a post about the encouraging message several fan sites displayed for her in New York City’s Times Square.

She assured her fans, “Please know I am ok, I have done a lot work around knowing who I am, what is real and what is important to me,” adding, “My therapist said something years ago that has been a game changer, ‘no one can make you believe something about yourself that you don’t already believe about yourself’ and if I ever do have any feelings about it then it’s an opportunity to investigate the feeling underneath it.”

Katy Perry attends the 11th Breakthrough Prize Ceremony at Barker Hangar on April 05, 2025 in Santa Monica, California.

The “Roar” singer continued with a message of gratitude to her most dedicated supporters. “We’re in this beautiful and wild journey together,” she wrote. “I can continue to remain true to myself, heart open and honest especially because of our bond. I love you guys and have grown up together with you and am so excited to see you all over the world this year!”

While the negativity she faces online might be pervasive, Perry wrote that what’s “real” to her is seeing her fans’ faces every night, “singing in unison,” reading the notes that they write her, and “feeling [their] warmth.”

“I find people to lock eyes and sing with and I know we are healing each other in a small way when I get to do that,” she concluded. “I’m not perfect, and I actually have omitted that word from my vocabulary, I’m on a human journey playing the game of life with an audience of many and sometimes I fall but… I get back up and go on and continue to play the game and somehow through my battered and bruised adventure I keep looking to the light and in that light a new level UNLOCKS.”