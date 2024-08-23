How Katy Perry Feels About Her Rocky Career Comeback

Katy Perry, once a chart-topping sensation, is facing a challenging period in her career. As the 39-year-old singer prepares to launch her seventh studio album, 143, she's encountering unexpected hurdles and lackluster reception to her new material.

Perry's comeback single, "Woman's World," failed to make the impact she and her team had anticipated. An insider close to the situation revealed to The US Sun that Perry was initially "gung-ho" about her return to the music scene. However, the single's performance fell short of expectations, peaking at a disappointing 63rd position on the US Billboard Hot 100 chart.

The song's reception was further marred by controversy, with some social media users calling it "the worst thing" they've ever heard, while others labeled her video as "a parody of feminism gone wrong."

Despite these setbacks, those close to Perry insist she remains resilient. "Of course seeing Woman's World fail like that feels like a kicking, but people shouldn't underestimate Katy," the insider shared with the outlet. "She is a fighter and beat the odds so often in her career to be such a major star."

The source added that Perry refuses to see this setback as "insurmountable." However, she's also reportedly anxious to avoid "a J-Lo-like drama where she is locked in a tour" that fans simply don't want to attend.

Perry's team is now reassessing their strategy for the album's promotion and potential tour. The source revealed, "Katy hoped to tour the US and then head out across the world for what she expected would be a mammoth celebration. But now everyone is taking a couple of weeks to look at that live plan."

The singer remains determined to connect with her audience. "Katy is determined to get out in front of America and fans around the world to promote her album," the insider stated. They added, "Live shows will happen, it is now about making sure she performs at strong markets and decides on how she will tackle international [markets]."

Perry's advisors are considering marketing the tour as a celebration of her greatest hits. The insider noted that Katy "wants to get out on the road to show fans [that] not only has she still got it live, but also that her back catalog of hits is immense."

The pop star is also contemplating a return to Las Vegas, where her "Play" residency was highly successful. "Resorts World would welcome her back in a heartbeat for a new residency and other venues would throw their hat in the ring for her signature," the source revealed. They added, "She is backing herself to recapture that magic."

As Perry navigates this challenging phase, she's keeping busy with various projects. When asked whether leaving American Idol was a mistake, the insider said it wasn't in her "nature" to stay still for too long. "Look, she could have done another year taking home $30 million in familiar surroundings," the source said. "But that is not the nature of the woman. Above all she continues to be an artist who has a desire to be creative and relevant to her audiences."

The second single from 143, titled "Lifetimes," was released on Aug.8, with Perry showing pride in her new material. The insider stressed that Katy "is proud of what [she has] written and still has massive appeal as an artist."

However, critics have noted that Perry seems out of touch with current trends. A cultural critic, Emma Garland, pointed out to The Guardian, "She's offering stock Love Island music with an empty political message. It smacks of hollow Hillary Clinton campaign-era 'p—y hat' feminism, and I think a lot of young women especially feel repelled or hard done by that."

An independent publicist familiar with major-label pop clients suggested to the outlet, "I would zoom right out and think about the legacy of Katy and all the amazing things she stands for and has achieved in her career to date – and own [the response], really make something of it." As Perry prepares to receive MTV's lifetime achievement Video Vanguard award, there's hope that this recognition of her career highlights might provide a path forward.

While the immediate future of 143 remains uncertain, with its release date set for September 20, it's clear that Perry is not giving up. As her insider source emphasized to The Sun, "There is plenty more to come."