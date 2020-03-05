Katy Perry Pregnant: Social Media Is Confused Over 'Never Worn White' Lyric Despite Previous Wedding to Russell Brand

It's safe to say Katy Perry had a landmark night on Wednesday. The singer simultaneously dropped a brand new song and music video, "Never Worn White," and revealed that she was pregnant — all within four minutes. While fans are beside themselves with excitement for the pop music icon, a few are also raising questions about the title of Perry's song, wondering why she says she's "never worn white" when she was previously married to actor Russell Brand.

In the song, which is dedicated to fiancé Orlando Bloom, Perry croons, "'Cause I've never worn white / But I wanna get it right / Yeah, I really wanna try with you / No, I've never worn white / But I'm standin' here tonight / 'Cause I really wanna say 'I do.'"

While some fans wondered about Perry's reference to never having worn white, despite her wedding to Brand in October 2010, others knew that she was speaking the truth — as she actually did not don a white wedding gown back then. In fact, at Perry and Brand's traditional Hindu ceremony in India, she wore a gray wedding gown from Elie Saab Haute Couture.

Guys this is truly Katy’s first time wearing a white wedding dress, she revealed that in her previous wedding her dress was grey 😭😭😭 #NeverWornWhite #katyperry @katyperry — KP5 Outsold (@kp4pop) March 5, 2020

Apparently Katy Perry wore a gray dress during her wedding with Russell Brand before hence ‘Never Worn White’ ??? — Emilia Regina (@EmiliaReg) March 5, 2020

When Katy got married with Russell brand she wore a grey dress and they ended up getting divorce and Katy got depression bc of that, but now she's getting married with Orlandoand she's telling him that she's ready to wear a white dress, so pure to me 😭👰🏼#NeverWornWhite pic.twitter.com/Vsbux6fd5p — Omar (@fallinallinkaty) March 4, 2020

Perry and Brand revealed in December 2011 they they were divorcing, and in 2012 the divorce was finalized.

In the "Never Worn White" music video, Perry wears a floral ensemble (that people compared to Beyoncé's iconic pregnancy reveal), as well as a stunningly beautiful titular white gown — cinched just above the waist to keep fans guessing on the pregnancy speculation that had already taken over the celebrity news cycle Wednesday afternoon after she released a teaser clip.

At the very end of the video, after the song ends, Perry poses in a sheer flowy dress, cradling a baby bump illuminated from behind.

(Photo: Katy Perry / Capitol Records LLC)

In a livestream following the video, Perry told fans that the pregnancy is "probably the longest secret" she has "ever had to keep."

On Twitter, the American Idol judge joked: "omg so glad I don't have to suck it in anymore" ... "or carry about a big purse lol."

"Let's just say it's gonna be a jam packed summer..." she tweeted with a link to the song.

The baby will be Perry's first and Bloom's second. He shares 9-year-old son with ex-wife Miranda Kerr.

The couple have had babies on the brain ever since they got engaged on Valentine's Day last year. Bloom told Howard Stern on SiriusXM's Howard 100 in September that he and Perry were "shooting for kids," adding, "It's like this wild mustang. If we can just wrangle this beast and get on it, we'll have the ride of our life."

Photo credit: Lester Cohen / Contributor / Getty