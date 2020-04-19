Katie Holmes Celebrates Daughter Suri Cruise’s Birthday With Heartwarming Photos

Katie Holmes’ daughter, Suri Cruise is growing up right before our eyes and what seems like lightening speed! The 41-year-old mother-of-one took to Instagram on Saturday morning to post a sweet message alongside a photo of a birthday banner dedicated to her teenage daughter’s 14th birthday, captioning it simply: “Happy birthday sweetheart!!!!!! I am so blessed to be your mom. May this year be incredible!” The post raked in a number of likes and comments from fans, and was subsequently followed by another snapshot hours later, this time with Suri sitting at a dining table with her back to the camera while sporting a homemade, flowery crown.

Captioned alongside a string of heart emojis and the words, “birthday vibes,” the snapshot gathered more than 62,000 likes as of this writing and thousands of comments from fans showering the teen with birthday-related emojis, wishes and greetings. The two posts were a welcome snap from Holmes, who is currently quarantining with her daughter amid the coronavirus pandemic, which as upped in its severity and claimed more than 38,000 lives and more than 738,000 confirmed cases in the U.S. alone, per the Johns Hopkins Hospital.

Holmes, who shares daughter Suri with ex-husband Tom Cruise, opened up about her relationship with the teen last month to InStyle, admitting she loves her “so much” and that her motherhood goal has always been focused on nurturing her “individuality” and ensure she is “100 percent herself and strong, confident, and able — and to know it.”

“She came out very strong — she’s always been a strong personality,” the Dawson’s Creek alum continued. “She’ll pick an activity and work her butt off until she’s really good at it. Then she’s like, ‘OK, I’m going to try the next thing.’ She’s very focused and a hard worker. We’ve gotten through the sort of girlie stage. I feel like I can be more creative and have more time, have my voice. It’s sort of, like, just put your stuff out there and be yourself. It takes a while to be comfortable, though.”

Holmes opened up to ELLE this past fall, disclosing how her life changed upon giving birth to her only daughter at the age of 27. “I was happy to become a mom in my 20s,” she said. “It’s been nice that our ages fit… how do I put this? Every age that my child has been and my age at that time has been a good match. We kind of grew up together.”

In an interview with the TODAY Show in 2018, Holmes also gushed over motherhood with her now, teenage daughter and shared how she is like any other mother, working hard to “raise good humans.” She further shared that she helps her out with “perspective,” admitting the two also help out with the homeless. “We do small acts of kindness. Again, it’s a daily thing. I don’t over-gift. I don’t inundate my child with a lot of things. We’re trying to raise good humans and some days we’re better at it than others. You don’t always get treats.”