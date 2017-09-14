Kathy Griffin’s Controversial Donald Trump Photo Could Sell for a Huge Amount

Kathy Griffin came under serious fire after sharing a photo of herself holding a severed head fashioned to look like that of Donald Trump back in May, and the comedian immediately faced backlash for the controversial photo, which is now set to fetch a huge price should the photographer decide to sell it.

As a result of the snap, Griffin was investigated by the Secret Service and lost her CNN gig hosting their New Year’s Eve coverage with Anderson Cooper. Her national tour was also canceled.

Videos by PopCulture.com

After taking the picture down and apologizing, Griffin later said on Australia’s Sunrise that she is “no longer sorry” about the photo.

“The whole outrage was BS,” she added. “The whole thing got so blown out of proportion.”



Despite the controversy, the photo is apparently in high demand, as sources allegedly close to photographer Tyler Shields shared that he has received more than 1,000 offers from art collectors looking to buy a print of the shot, TMZ reports.

Sources say was offered $150,000 for a print, but the photographer reportedly passed and is holding out for a bigger offer. Shields will allegedly sell a 72″ x 52″ of the photo to interested buyers.

According to the insiders, Griffin does not need to sign off on the sale since as the photographer, Shields owns the rights to the shot.

Photo Credit: Twitter / @kathygriffin

