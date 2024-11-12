Kathy Bates Reveals Why She Decided Against Breast Reconstruction After Breast Cancer

Academy Award-winning actress Kathy Bates recently shared insights into her personal journey with breast cancer and her decision to forgo breast reconstruction surgery following a double mastectomy in 2012. During an appearance on the MeSsy with Christina Applegate & Jamie-Lynn Sigler podcast, which aired on Nov. 12, Bates, now 76, discussed her reasons for not opting for reconstructive surgery.

Bates, who had previously battled ovarian cancer in 2003, recalled that a friend expressed concern over her choice to skip reconstruction. However, the actress explained that her age played a significant role in her decision. “I decided not to have reconstruction ’cause at the age I was, I thought, you know, I really don’t wanna go through that. I just didn’t wanna go through it,” she stated.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The Titanic star also mentioned that her relationship status and the likelihood of being with someone in the future factored into her decision. “You know, I wasn’t in a relationship, I was older and I didn’t think I would be in a relationship, and it’s always kind of like, why do I have to?” Bates added.

Bates, who has lost 100 pounds over the past seven years, revealed that her breasts had always felt burdensome to her. “This is really weird maybe but I had really heavy breasts. They were like 10 pounds when they removed them. Really big, big breasts and I kind of enjoy not having breasts … it’s strange,” she shared on the podcast.

While filming the TV drama Matlock, in which Bates plays Madeline Matlock, the costume department created a unique solution to help her feel comfortable and confident. They designed a “really cool” camisole made of material similar to Spanx, with thin straps and “little, you know, false-y cups in it,” Bates explained. “They’re so comfortable … they give me a nice shape,” she added.

Bates, who underwent a mastectomy due to her family history of cancer, also considered alternative cosmetic options following the surgery. “For a while, I was thinking, ooh, I want to get a tattoo,” she mentioned, but ultimately decided against it after being diagnosed with lymphedema, per Today.

Elsewhere in the podcast episode, Christina Applegate, 52, who was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2008 and also underwent a double mastectomy, shared her own experience. Applegate opted for reconstructive surgery but noted that she doesn’t have nipples, stating, “But I don’t really care about that part. I don’t need them. I’m totally fine.”

Bates first spoke publicly about her ovarian cancer diagnosis in 2018, revealing that she had kept her illness private back in 2003 when she was initially diagnosed at age 55. She immediately underwent surgery and nine months of chemotherapy but chose not to disclose her condition to the public at the time.

“I didn’t tell anybody,” she told People in 2018. “I continued to work right after the operation, doing Little Black Book with Brittany Murphy. My agent at the time was very old-school and didn’t want me to be the poster child for ovarian cancer. I didn’t want anyone to know, but it really took a lot out of me.”

In contrast, Bates did publicly announce her breast cancer diagnosis in 2012 after deciding to have a double mastectomy. “My aunt had died from it, my mother had it, my niece had it,” Bates previously told People.